The UN arms embargo on Iran has expired. Despite months of opposition from the US UN officials are unanimous in believing that the ban has actually expired. US to try to impose its own Iran sanctions globally The Trump Administration insists that the UN sanctions are still in place even though the US failed to have them extended and its attempt to invoke snap back provisions were rejected. Nevertheless US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to impose US sanctions on any nations that sell arms to Iran or offer them training or services. The US will act as if its own sanctions on Iran are globally applicable even though they should apply only to US-based companies and individuals. Pompeo's statement Russia and China are likely to ignore US threat While smaller weaker nations may be deterred by US threats to impose a continuing embargo on Iran, countries such as Russia and China are most likely to provide Iran with weapons and they are unlikely to not do so because of US threats. A decade of embargos has forced Iran to be self-sufficient in many things including weapons but Iran can offer superior equipment and at a cheaper price than Iran can make them so there is bound to be some purchases from the two countries and there is now no legal article to doing so legally in spite of US objections and threats. Even though there will perhaps be no rush for purchases there will likely be some sales even if just meant to show that Iran can make such purchases. A recent article notes: "The 13-year ban imposed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) came to an end on Sunday as part of Resolution 2231 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an accord signed in 2015 that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme." Pompeo said as quoted by a recent article: "The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as well as those who provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms, For the past 10 years, countries have refrained from selling weapons to Iran under various U.N. measures. Any country that now challenges this prohibition will be very clearly choosing to fuel conflict and tension over promoting peace and security."