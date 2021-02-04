By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Politics Two Ohio Republican state lawmakers want to designate June 14 as an annual state holiday honoring former President Donald Trump. GOP Representaqtives Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus called on their colleagues to co-sponsor their bill. "Let's show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for President in Ohio) who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration and that the Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history," they wrote in the memo, according to Trump won Ohio during the election, garnering 18 electoral votes. The two lawmakers said millions of Ohio voters “felt marginalized by our government and the American political system” and took a knock at the media, saying news outlets had tarnished Trump's legacy. Trump would not be the first president to be commemorated by an individual state, says However, Democratic state representative, Jeff Crossman is not keen on honoring Trump's birthday on the same day the American flag was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1777. He told the Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., there's an effort underway to put through legislation that would prevent federal projects, buildings, statues, lands, or "even a park bench" from being named in honor of Trump, The sponsor of the bill, U.S. Representative Linda Sanchez, a Democrat, doesn’t mention Trump by name in her "No Glory for Hate Act." However, the bill would apply only to former presidents that have been "twice impeached," which narrows the field to Trump. The two state representatives sent their memo out last Friday, looking for co-sponsors for a bill that would designate June 14, Trump's birthday, as an annual state holiday, even though that date is already Flag Day, a national holiday."Let's show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for President in Ohio) who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration and that the Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history," they wrote in the memo, according to The Hill. Trump won Ohio during the election, garnering 18 electoral votes. The two lawmakers said millions of Ohio voters “felt marginalized by our government and the American political system” and took a knock at the media, saying news outlets had tarnished Trump's legacy.Trump would not be the first president to be commemorated by an individual state, says CNN News, August 4 is Barack Obama Day in Illinois, the 44th president's home state where he served in the Legislature and in the US Senate. Governors in nearly 40 states have signed official proclamations recognizing February 6 as Ronald Reagan Day.However, Democratic state representative, Jeff Crossman is not keen on honoring Trump's birthday on the same day the American flag was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1777. He told the Columbus Dispatch that "changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag" is "disrespectful."Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., there's an effort underway to put through legislation that would prevent federal projects, buildings, statues, lands, or "even a park bench" from being named in honor of Trump, the Independent reports.The sponsor of the bill, U.S. Representative Linda Sanchez, a Democrat, doesn’t mention Trump by name in her "No Glory for Hate Act." However, the bill would apply only to former presidents that have been "twice impeached," which narrows the field to Trump. More about Trump, Ohio lawmakers, Trump's birthday, state holiday, "No Glory for Hate Act" Trump Ohio lawmakers Trump s birthday state holiday No Glory for Hate Ac...