Op-Ed: Two Iranian tankers abort delivery after US threats

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics For several days now there have been gasoline deliveries to Venezuela as several of the five tankers sailing from Iran have arrived in Venezuela after being escorted by the Venezuelan military and have offloaded their cargos of fuel. Final deliveries blocked by US actions The ships are Greek-owned, and banking sanctions could be problematic for them as well as the fact they would be unable to transact business with the US. The US could also interfere in any international banking transactions as the US has considerable control over US uses SWIFT to enforce sanctions on countries such as Iran and Venezuela The extra-territorial application of US sanctions Theoretically US sanctions should apply only to business those sanctioned try to carry out with the US. However, the US uses its financial clout in institution such as SWIFT to enforce its sanctions outside its territory. Also many countries and companies do considerable business with the US even if they themselves are not sanctioned the US can threaten them with cutting off business dealings with them should they not obey the US sanctions. The EU is developing its own international finance system that will help EU countries to get around US sanctions. Many countries also are beginning to avoid the use of US dollars in trade and using other currencies in order to depend less on US influenced international financial systems. Some countries are even trading goods for other goods. US decided upon intervention a bit late The US had been issuing threats against the tankers ever since the deliveries began but did not interfere until now when much of the gasoline is already delivered. There were US ships in the Caribbean and the US was threatening to do something aggressive. But so far they have carried out no interceptions, so it is unlikely that there will be any direct interception of an Iranian tanker. However US envoy Elliot Abrams warned all nations that allowing Iran to sell gasoline to Venezuela is a "very dangerous transaction to assist. They do not suggest that trying to disrupt a peaceful trading transaction between two sovereign nations is not only dangerous but against international law. The US has already sanctioned a Chinese company as mentioned just for facilitating this transaction. The US wants to police the world under rules it makes even when these rules are against international law and peaceful trading relations between sovereign countries.