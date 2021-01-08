By By Karen Graham 37 mins ago in Politics Two high-profile participants in this week's DC riots have been arrested: Richard Barnett, pictured sitting in Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet up on a deck, and West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who filmed his own participation in the riot. Barrett is shown in a video posted on Twitter taken by Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021 "Just because you've left the DC region you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office, according to Second arrest made in West Virginia And newly sworn in West Virginia State lawmaker Derrick Evans, who took the oath of office on December 14, 2020, in Charleston, actually recorded a video of himself and fellow supporters of President Trump storming the Capitol on Wednesday. “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” the new lawmaker said live on video. Evans was arrested at his Wayne County home. A woman who identified herself as his grandmother commented to Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia announced the charges against Evans during a press briefing today. The federal officials participating in the call said there would be more information later, according to #BREAKING WV Delegate Derrick Evans has been taken into federal custody.



He’s charged after allegedly entering a restricted area of the US Capitol with rioters Wednesday.



