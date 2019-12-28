Turkish President promises military aid to LIbyan government

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Recep Erdogan, the Turkish president, said on Thursday that Turkey will be sending ground troops and advanced weapons to Libya. He said the deployment is expected some time in January. Context of the Turkish action Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) the internationally recognized government has been for months fending off attacks by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based and self-named Libyan National Army (LNA). Haftar's offensive that threatens the capital Tripoli is supported by Egypt, Russia, the UAE and France. The Turkish deals with the GNA Two recent deals between the GNA and Turkey are described in a recent article: "Last month, Turkey and the Tripoli-based GNA leader Fayez al-Serraj signed a defense cooperation deal and a separate one on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is locked in a dispute with regional rivals Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel over access to waters rich in natural gas.The defense deal, which came into effect on Thursday, allows Turkey to send military training personnel and equipment to GNA forces, but the deployment of troops needs parliamentary approval. " Erdogan now promises to give all forms of support to the GNA in its battle against Haftar's attacks. Turkey can expect blowback from Haftar supporters including Russia, the Saudis, UAE and Egypt. among others. GNA confirms invitation for Turkish help Erdogan has indicated that the Turkish parliament will pass a bill authorizing a troop deployment. The GNA has confirmed they will extend an invitation for Turkish troops. Erdogan indicated that Turkish parliament will pass a bill authorizing the troop deployment n January 8 or 9. The exact number of troops is unclear. Syrian fighters being lured to Libya to fight for GNA Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) the internationally recognized government has been for months fending off attacks by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based and self-named Libyan National Army (LNA). Haftar's offensive that threatens the capital Tripoli is supported by Egypt, Russia, the UAE and France.Two recent deals between the GNA and Turkey are described in a recent article: "Last month, Turkey and the Tripoli-based GNA leader Fayez al-Serraj signed a defense cooperation deal and a separate one on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is locked in a dispute with regional rivals Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel over access to waters rich in natural gas.The defense deal, which came into effect on Thursday, allows Turkey to send military training personnel and equipment to GNA forces, but the deployment of troops needs parliamentary approval. "Erdogan now promises to give all forms of support to the GNA in its battle against Haftar's attacks. Turkey can expect blowback from Haftar supporters including Russia, the Saudis, UAE and Egypt. among others.Erdogan has indicated that the Turkish parliament will pass a bill authorizing a troop deployment.The GNA has confirmed they will extend an invitation for Turkish troops. Erdogan indicated that Turkish parliament will pass a bill authorizing the troop deployment n January 8 or 9. The exact number of troops is unclear. A recent article by Dr. Can Casapoglu assesses some of the likely options Turkey will pursue and includes:" Presumably, Turkey will dispatch an elite joint contingent to Libya soon. The forward-deployed group of forces could include Special Forces elements and highly combat capable personnel across the spectrum (urban warfare specialization units, marine commandos, special operations units), along with military intelligence and liaison officers. The contingent would enjoy flexible rules of engagement in their military advisory mission. Since 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces have gained a considerable level of experience in such efforts thanks to the Syrian campaigns." A recent article has claimed that Turkish-backed factions in Syria have opened centers to attract fighters to join the battle against Haftar in Libya: "Sources confirmed that the Turkish-backed factions attract youth to join war in Libya offering temptations and rewarding salaries range between 1800 and 2000 US dollars for a single fighter per month. In addition to that offering additional services to be guaranteed by the host country." This is an attractive salary by Syrian standards. More about Turkey Libya relations, Turkey, Recep erdogan More news from Turkey Libya relatio... Turkey Recep erdogan