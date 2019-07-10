Trump would likely veto the House $733 Bn. military spending bill

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - Trump could veto the House of Representatives' $733 billion military spending bill as amendments are added that limit his administration from unilateral foreign policy moves. His administration strongly objects to the bill as it is. Present will would be vetoed Another key concern of the Trump administration is that the $733 billion value of the spending is still $17 billion less than the Trump administration had requested. Restriction in the House bill The bill would prevent Trump from transferring any new detainees to Guantanamo Bay. It also provides no funding for tactical nuclear weapons. The Trump administration object to both measures. The White House also complained about blocking new transfers to Guantanamo pointing out that this meant detainees would need to be held in theater in the continental US, repatriate them to third countries, or release them. There are many who object to the idea of terror suspects being held in the continental US. White House argued the provision would force the Pentagon to “conduct long-term detention of such detainees in-theater or in the continental United States, repatriate them to third countries, or release detainees. The problem of a veto The problem with the bill is that it is a spending bill. Ultimately a bill setting forth military expenditures must be passed. There will have to be negotiation between the House and the administration unless Congress can manage to summon enough votes to override the veto White House officials issued a statement in which they warned that if the present bill were submitted to them as the military spending bill the president would veto it. The veto would be a serious challenge to the US Congress attempting to place limits on foreign policy decisions. A recent article in the Hill notes: If the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) “were presented to the president in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he veto it,” the statement of administration policy said. “While the administration appreciates the House Armed Services Committee’s (Committee) investments in key national security priorities and its support for the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families, H.R. 2500 includes a number of provisions that raise deep concerns,” the statement added."Another key concern of the Trump administration is that the $733 billion value of the spending is still $17 billion less than the Trump administration had requested.The bill would prevent Trump from transferring any new detainees to Guantanamo Bay. It also provides no funding for tactical nuclear weapons. The Trump administration object to both measures. The announcement defended funding for tactical nuclear weapons saying: "“Blocking deployment would send a dangerous message to potential adversaries, many of whom are investing in their own modernization priorities, that the United States is incapable of adjusting its nuclear posture despite a worsening nuclear environment,” the statement said."The White House also complained about blocking new transfers to Guantanamo pointing out that this meant detainees would need to be held in theater in the continental US, repatriate them to third countries, or release them. There are many who object to the idea of terror suspects being held in the continental US.White House argued the provision would force the Pentagon to “conduct long-term detention of such detainees in-theater or in the continental United States, repatriate them to third countries, or release detainees.The problem with the bill is that it is a spending bill. Ultimately a bill setting forth military expenditures must be passed. There will have to be negotiation between the House and the administration unless Congress can manage to summon enough votes to override the veto More about $733 military spending bill, Donald trump, US House of Repr More news from 733 military spendin... Donald trump US House of Repr