By By Karen Graham 54 mins ago in Politics President Trump said Monday that he is considering releasing portions of the video of the U.S. military raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend. The video would need to be "scrubbed" to make sure no parts of it reveal tactical methods used by U.S. forces, a U.S. official said, reports A On Sunday, fully enjoying being the center of attention, Trump took almost an hour to describe in He peppered his lengthy remarks at the White House with congratulations to himself in the third person. And he made sure to let his political base know the raid was not only the "biggest," but it was far more important that the raid in 2011 that resulted in the death of Al-Qaeda founder and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. US President Donald Trump says watching the "movie"-like streaming of the raid was "amazing" JIM WATSON, AFP "Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center. (Baghdadi) is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country," Trump said. "He was whimpering, screaming, and crying," Trump said Sunday. "And, frankly, I think it's something that should be brought out so that his followers and all of these young kids that want to leave various countries, including the United States, they should see how he died." It's all about Trump “We had a great weekend for our country. We captured a man that should have been caught a long time ago,” Trump told reporters Monday before departing for a speech in Chicago. It was an amazing display of intelligence and military power and coordination, getting along with people,” I thought it was crappy that Trump on Sunday took an hour to give an announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death. I guess he needed something positive in his life after enduring weeks of impeachment inquiries over his alleged abuse of power. And maybe, for a day at least, be was able to bask in all his assumed glory. You need to wonder, though - Trump supposedly told Russia, and of course his favorite GOP lawmakers, the ones on his side, about the raid. But enjoying keeping the country divided, he failed to tell any Democrat lawmakers. And that to me, at least, is one of the biggest reasons Trump will never get my vote. He is divisive - on purpose. This continuing attempt to boost his own ego comes just a day after he compared watching the military mission to “watching a movie." The thing is - it's not a movie. It is a classified video of a military raid that resulted in the deaths of numerous individuals.The video would need to be "scrubbed" to make sure no parts of it reveal tactical methods used by U.S. forces, a U.S. official said, reports Reuters. And maybe, for a day at least, be was able to bask in all his assumed glory.You need to wonder, though - Trump supposedly told Russia, and of course his favorite GOP lawmakers, the ones on his side, about the raid. But enjoying keeping the country divided, he failed to tell any Democrat lawmakers. And that to me, at least, is one of the biggest reasons Trump will never get my vote. He is divisive - on purpose.