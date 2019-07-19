Trump undecided what to do after Turkey buys Russian missiles

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Trump appears uncertain about what to do in response to Turkey's purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia. Trump said earlier in the week that the US was not even looking at sanctions as they would be unfair to US weapons makers and also to Turkey. Trump seems uncertain what his policy is As a Turkish officials expect a waiver from sanctions Trump provides no guidance as to who might be right on this issue. Following Trump we can just wait and see what he does! Turkey removed from F-35 fighter program One retaliation against Turkey is already established. As another The US will need to shift its supply chain from Turkey at an estimated cost of from $500 to $600 million according to Lord. Russia ready to sell Turkey advanced jet fighters Not surprisingly, Russia has offered to sell Turkey advanced jet fighters instead of the F-35 but it would not be a stealth plane as is the F-35. Russia is prepared to sell Turkey some of its most advanced fighter jets, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said. Even though it is not a stealth fighter it has become a popular Russian export item. The jet has outstanding maneuverability. The appended video compares the US F-35 and the Su-35. In a dog fight the Russian plane would probably win according to many experts. As a Reuters article points out Trump said: “We’re not looking at that right now,” Trump told reporters at an Oval Office event to celebrate the U.S. Special Olympics team, when asked if he was considering sanctions on Turkey. But he appeared to contradict that statement later on Thursday, saying such a move was in fact under consideration.“It’s a very, very difficult situation for a lot of reasons,” Trump said, when asked if he had ruled out sanctions on Ankara. “So we’re looking at it. We’ll see what we do.” Turkish officials have said they believe that Trump could give them a waiver on sanctions. However, US officials have denied this.Trump provides no guidance as to who might be right on this issue. Following Trump we can just wait and see what he does!One retaliation against Turkey is already established. As another Reuters article notes: " The United States said on Wednesday that it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, a move that had been long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system last week.“The U.S. and other F-35 partners are aligned in this decision to suspend Turkey from the program and initiate the process to formally remove Turkey from the program,” said Ellen Lord, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment."The US will need to shift its supply chain from Turkey at an estimated cost of from $500 to $600 million according to Lord.Not surprisingly, Russia has offered to sell Turkey advanced jet fighters instead of the F-35 but it would not be a stealth plane as is the F-35. Russia is prepared to sell Turkey some of its most advanced fighter jets, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said. A recent article reports: "In an official Rostec statement released Thursday, Chemezov was quoted as saying Russia is prepared to help Turkey procure advanced fighter jets. But the jets on offer are hardly an analogue of the stealthy F-35. Rather, Chemezov is offering up the Su-35, a heavily souped-up version of the Su-27."If our Turkish colleagues express a desire, we are ready to work out the deliveries of Su-35 fighter jets," Chemezov said."Even though it is not a stealth fighter it has become a popular Russian export item. The jet has outstanding maneuverability. The appended video compares the US F-35 and the Su-35. In a dog fight the Russian plane would probably win according to many experts. More about Turkey US relations, Russia Turkey relations, F35 fighters More news from Turkey US relations Russia Turkey relati... F35 fighters