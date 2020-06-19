By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday, warning individuals against protesting in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of his Saturday campaign rally there, suggesting any demonstrators would be treated harshly. Trump, who professes to be "your law-and-order president," has taken a get-tough approach to what he calls agitators from the political left and right while publicly criticizing Democratic leaders in New York, Seattle, and Minneapolis for not sufficiently cracking down on the demonstrations that have erupted across the country and globally over racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd. President Donald J. Trump According to the Independent, polls are already showing Trump's political image was damaged after Attorney General William Barr ordered federal police and DC National Guard troops to clear Lafayette Square and a nearby street of peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. so the president could have a photo-op in front of a church. A survey of 9,654 U.S. adults, conducted by Another poll, released June 9, the Downtown Road Closures



Map of the area around the BOK center for President Trump's Rally.



Expect to see fencing and barricades being erected this evening,



6-19-20 10:00 am NO vehicles allowed in this area

6-19-20 3:00 pm restricted pedestrian traffic



"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!" the president tweeted.Trump, who professes to be "your law-and-order president," has taken a get-tough approach to what he calls agitators from the political left and right while publicly criticizing Democratic leaders in New York, Seattle, and Minneapolis for not sufficiently cracking down on the demonstrations that have erupted across the country and globally over racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.According to the Independent, polls are already showing Trump's political image was damaged after Attorney General William Barr ordered federal police and DC National Guard troops to clear Lafayette Square and a nearby street of peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. so the president could have a photo-op in front of a church.A survey of 9,654 U.S. adults, conducted by Pew Research Center June 4-10 found just 37 percent of Americans believe Trump delivered the right message in the wake of Floyd's death and unrest that spread throughout the country.Another poll, released June 9, the Washington Post-Schar School poll , showed an overwhelming majority of Americans support recent protests against racism and police brutality—while 64 percent disapprove of President Trump's handling of the issue.As the city of Tulsa prepares for Trump's controversial campaign rally, Tulsa put into place a curfew late Thursday night. The curfew was ordered by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) and is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Friday and Saturday. The curfew was ordered by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) and is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Friday and Saturday.Trump and his campaign team have spent the week boasting about the number of supporters who want to get tickets to his upcoming rally, estimated to be around 800,000 to one million, based on claims by Trump's re-election team. Trump, who is still in his reality show TV host mode, told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, "It's going to be a hell of a night."