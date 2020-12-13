Trump tweets he is vetoing Defense Spending Bill

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that he intends to veto a wide-ranging defense policy bill, raising new but unspecified concerns about China as a reason to reject a traditionally bipartisan measure. THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020 The colossal $740 billion defense Spending bill (NDAA) was passed in both chambers of Congress, as it has typically done for the past 59 years. This year’s legislation includes a 3 percent pay raise for U.S. troops, a plan to rename military installations bearing names of Confederate leaders, as well as a slew of other provisions. Where in the world Trump came up with the reference to China in his tweet is a mystery, and the White House has yet to respond to an emailed request for comment on Trump's specific concerns about China. For several weeks now, Trump has demanded that Congress repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act or he would veto the NDAA. Trump claims Twitter and Facebook should no longer be shielded as a neutral platform when they operate more like a publisher. However, Congress has Trump's latest complaints against the social media companies comes on the heels of attempts by Twitter and Facebook to let readers know that many of Trump and his followers' posts are not factual - something that Trump has been outraged about. Bottom Line? - The NDAA determines everything from how many ships are bought to soldiers’ pay to how to address geopolitical threats. It has always been a bipartisan effort by Congress, and this year, the bill passed by large enough margins to override a veto, which would be a first for Trump. As for the alleged China threat in Trump's tweet, Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Senate leader, tweeted that the bill would deter threats from countries such as China. In any case, Trump has until January 3 to sign the bill or veto it. If he does nothing, it will become law without his signature. With his latest Twitter rant, Trump seems to be setting the stage for a major showdown with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, even as Congress is racing to hammer out a compromise on a coronavirus relief package for Americans, according to Reuters. The colossal $740 billion defense Spending bill (NDAA) was passed in both chambers of Congress, as it has typically done for the past 59 years. This year’s legislation includes a 3 percent pay raise for U.S. troops, a plan to rename military installations bearing names of Confederate leaders, as well as a slew of other provisions.Where in the world Trump came up with the reference to China in his tweet is a mystery, and the White House has yet to respond to an emailed request for comment on Trump's specific concerns about China.For several weeks now, Trump has demanded that Congress repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act or he would veto the NDAA. Trump claims Twitter and Facebook should no longer be shielded as a neutral platform when they operate more like a publisher.However, Congress has little interest in repealing the rule but some revisions have been proposed that would update the rule for today's environment.Trump's latest complaints against the social media companies comes on the heels of attempts by Twitter and Facebook to let readers know that many of Trump and his followers' posts are not factual - something that Trump has been outraged about. Back in July, after several months of protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement that sparked the removal of Confederate symbols across the nation, Trump threatened to veto the NDAA because it contained a provision mandating the Pentagon remove Confederate names from military bases and other property.Bottom Line? - The NDAA determines everything from how many ships are bought to soldiers’ pay to how to address geopolitical threats. It has always been a bipartisan effort by Congress, and this year, the bill passed by large enough margins to override a veto, which would be a first for Trump.As for the alleged China threat in Trump's tweet, Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Senate leader, tweeted that the bill would deter threats from countries such as China. In any case, Trump has until January 3 to sign the bill or veto it. If he does nothing, it will become law without his signature. More about National Defense Authorization Act, Trump, I will veto, vetoproof, Congress National Defense Aut... Trump I will veto vetoproof Congress