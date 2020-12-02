By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump on Tuesday night threatened to veto a defense bill if it does not include the repeal of a legal shield for internet companies, throwing down the latest gauntlet in a fight over a piece of must-pass legislation. “Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it - corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!” Donald J. Trump Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, testifying before a Senate Commerce Committee in October, said: "Section 230 is the most important law protecting Internet speech. In removing Section 230, we will remove speech from the internet." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg - also at the Congressional hearing suggested that Congress “updates the law to make sure it is working as intended.” "One important place to start would be making content moderation systems more transparent," he said. "Another would be to separate good actors from bad actors by making sure that companies can't hide behind section 230 to avoid responsibility for intentionally facilitating illegal activity on their platforms. We are open to working with Congress on these ideas and more," he said. US Senate passes defence bill that includes removing Confederate names from military bases Back in July, after several tumultuous months of protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement that sparked the removal of Confederate symbols across the nation, Trump threatened to veto the NDAA because it contained a provision mandating the Pentagon remove Confederate names from military bases and other property.A senior staffer told Politico the president's demand has no chance with Democrats. "It's a fucking joke," said the staffer, who spoke anonymously to discuss private negotiations. "This is a complex debate that has no business as an eleventh-hour airdrop."