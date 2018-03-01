Trump to impose stiff tariffs — But what about Canada?

By By Karen Graham 6 hours ago in Politics President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. would soon impose new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum as early as next week, a move that some analysts say will trigger a trade war. Imposition of the tariffs has added to the chaos being seen in the West Wing, with many of the president's close advisors in disagreement on the tariffs. But Trump is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel, and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum —both numbers higher than what was recommended by the Commerce Department. In his meeting with steel and aluminum producers Thursday, Trump said, according to The US Commerce Department says Canadian paper producers receive unfair subsidies which give them an advantage in the US market, and imposed import tariffs of up to 10 percent on the paper used to print newspapers and books JUAN BARRETO, AFP Trump's ongoing push for protectionist policies Just like Trump's pullout from the Paris Climate Agreement, his pullout from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and his threats to pull out of NAFTA, his reasoning is based on protectionist policies that helped him get elected. Trump's “America first” vision relies on replacing One less desirable impact of Trump's America First policy is that with the steel and aluminum tariffs, there could be real harm to the U.S. economy. For one, consumers will end up paying higher prices. Other countries could also retaliate to the tariffs very quickly. Many homes in the U.S. are built using Canadian softwood lumber, like this home under construction in Katy, Texas. Jaksmata And, as noted in Trump has also allegedly said, according to a person in the room who talked to CNBC, that he is against quotas, saying countries would "cheat." He also contended that exemptions for certain countries would not work. Canada is the No. 1 supplier of both steel and aluminum to the U.S., and the president's remarks are troubling. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticised Donald Trump's protectionist policies at Davos Fabrice COFFRINI, AFP The Canada connection Trump has received many pleas to spare our northern neighbor from the tariffs. And there is a particularly compelling reason Canada should be left out of the tariffs. The United Steelworkers union has members in both countries — it's even led by a Canadian, Leo Gerard, who is urging the administration to leave his home and native land alone, "To put Canada in the same boat as Mexico, or China, or India, or South Korea ... doesn't make sense," Gerard said in an interview. "Canada should just be excluded -- period. We have an integrated economy. And if it gets undone, America will pay a heavy price.... In every opportunity I've had I've tried to point out to the key decision-makers that Canada is not the problem when it comes to international trade -- and to do something that would sideswipe Canada would disadvantage (the U.S.)." In an article in Forbes, trade analyst Dan Ikenson, with the pro-trade libertarian Cato Institute. warned of what could be at stake. "Where exactly (this) leads is anyone's guess, but it is certain to be a place less stable, less predictable, and less co-operative than the place we are right now." 