Trump to GOP fundraisers — Don't use my name or likeness

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Lawyers for former President Donald Trump sent out cease-and-desist letters Friday to Republican fund-raising committees for using his name and likeness on fund-raising emails and merchandise. It seems that Trump has always been particular as to who is allowed to use his name, seeing as it is how he made his fortune, according to Politico. He even held that line of thinking while in office. And while the three fund-raising groups have not commented on the letters, a Trump advisor said: "President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn't give anyone - friend or foe - permission to use his likeness without explicit approval." But Republican supporters of the former president can now send their money directly to Trump. Trump's recent reemergence at CPAC might have hinted at where he'd like donations to go - In his first speech since leaving office, the former president encouraged loyalists to give directly to him. "There's only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect America First Republican conservatives, and in turn to make America great again, and that's through Save America PAC and DonaldJTrump.com," Trump said during his speech at CPAP last week, according to CNN. "So, go out there and do whatever you can, because we're going to help a lot of great people, we know the right people to help. We need your help to win, and to fight big tech and the radical left and the DC establishment," he had said. The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, all got the letters from Trump's lawyers on Friday saying the organizations were to stop using his name and likeness on fund-raising emails and merchandise. Politico is reporting that according to a Trump advisor, the former president was furious that "his name has been bandied about by organizations that help Republicans who voted to impeach him — without his permission."