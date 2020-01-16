Trump to announce updated guidance on prayer in public schools

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump will hold an Oval Office event on Thursday to celebrate the release of updated guidance on religious prayer in public elementary and secondary schools. “President Trump is committed to making sure that people of faith, particularly children, are not subjected to illegal punishment or pressure for executing their constitutionally protected right,” Grogan added. The announcement will be made from the Oval Office today at 2:00 p.m. which is also National Religious Freedom Day. The president will host a group of students from Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths - all of them having suffered discrimination for practicing their religion at school, officials said, according to The White House says there is no change to the existing law or regulations - They say they just want to empower students and teachers to exercise their rights. France's controversial secularity law bans students from wearing "conspicuous" signs of religion such as veils, Jewish skullcaps or crucifixes Philippe Merle, AFP/File An The event in the Oval Office comes after Trump spoke at a rally at the King Jesus International Ministry, on the outskirts of Miami, Florida on January 3. In a desperate attempt to galvanize his evangelical base, Trump positioned himself as a champion to religious voters, while denigrating Democrats. Grogan also made an interesting comment, saying "no one should underestimate the power of bringing these students into the Oval Office while the president addresses the importance of protecting their religious beliefs," notes Even so, the guidance the president plans on announcing cannot cross the line. The law says public schools cannot promote prayer or religious symbols. On Thursday morning, White House Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan told reporters the new guidance hasn't been updated since 2003, and “will remind school districts of the rights of students, parents, and teachers, and will empower students in others to confidently know and exercise their rights.”“President Trump is committed to making sure that people of faith, particularly children, are not subjected to illegal punishment or pressure for executing their constitutionally protected right,” Grogan added.The announcement will be made from the Oval Office today at 2:00 p.m. which is also National Religious Freedom Day. The president will host a group of students from Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths - all of them having suffered discrimination for practicing their religion at school, officials said, according to NPR.com. The White House says there is no change to the existing law or regulations - They say they just want to empower students and teachers to exercise their rights.An individual's right to pray is secure and has been for as long as we’ve had public schools. Additionally, students can read religious (or non-religious) books such as the Bible, the Quran, the Upanishads, the Book of Mormon, Buddhist meditations, or anything else they want to read.The event in the Oval Office comes after Trump spoke at a rally at the King Jesus International Ministry, on the outskirts of Miami, Florida on January 3. In a desperate attempt to galvanize his evangelical base, Trump positioned himself as a champion to religious voters, while denigrating Democrats.Grogan also made an interesting comment, saying "no one should underestimate the power of bringing these students into the Oval Office while the president addresses the importance of protecting their religious beliefs," notes NPR.com. Even so, the guidance the president plans on announcing cannot cross the line. The law says public schools cannot promote prayer or religious symbols. Time.com points out that legal and religious experts say it’s not clear what meaningful action Trump could take without violating that precedent. More about Trump, prayer in public schools, updated guidance, National Religious Freedom Day, evangelical base Trump prayer in public sch... updated guidance National Religious F... evangelical base