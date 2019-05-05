By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Donald Trump took to Twitter today to announce he will raise tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods this week because talks on a US-China trade deal are moving "too slowly". Vice-president Mike Pence might as well have kept his mouth shut about the trade negotiations because on Friday, Whatever it was that got under Trump's skin today, he decided that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase to 25 percent on Friday. Then, he said another US$325 billion in goods will “soon” be subject to additional tariffs. However, The ....of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%. The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019 Needless to say, but this latest round of tweets is putting a lot of pressure on China as Vice Premier Liu He prepares to travel Washington this week to resume negotiations. One of the biggest sticking points in the trade talks between the U.S. and China has been intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers, both issues that China has been guilty of doing over the years. Then there is the question of whether the tariffs would be removed after an agreement was met - or remain in place as a deterrent to any backsliding on China's part. Trump's latest move will raise duties on more than 5,000 products made by Chinese producers, ranging from chemicals to textiles and consumer goods. "The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China," Trump tweeted on Sunday. However, according to It is difficult to figure out what's going on with Trump of late. While his administration has been telling the public how well the trade negotiations with China have been going in recent weeks, apparently they have not been going as fast as our Twitter-in-Chief would like.Vice-president Mike Pence might as well have kept his mouth shut about the trade negotiations because on Friday, he told CNBC that Trump remained hopeful that he could strike a deal with China.Whatever it was that got under Trump's skin today, he decided that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase to 25 percent on Friday. Then, he said another US$325 billion in goods will “soon” be subject to additional tariffs.However, The South China Morning Post sees all the Tweets as nothing more than Trump's style of negotiating, using a not-so-subtle warning to China as what could be a closing round of talks for a trade deal are set to start in Washington this week.Needless to say, but this latest round of tweets is putting a lot of pressure on China as Vice Premier Liu He prepares to travel Washington this week to resume negotiations.One of the biggest sticking points in the trade talks between the U.S. and China has been intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers, both issues that China has been guilty of doing over the years. Then there is the question of whether the tariffs would be removed after an agreement was met - or remain in place as a deterrent to any backsliding on China's part.Trump's latest move will raise duties on more than 5,000 products made by Chinese producers, ranging from chemicals to textiles and consumer goods. "The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China," Trump tweeted on Sunday.However, according to The BBC, both US and international firms are saying otherwise, claiming the tariffs are hurting companies. From automakers, like Ford and General Motors, to food giant, Tyson Foods, companies and corporations have been lowering their profit forecasts and overall corporate outlooks because of the tariffs. More about Trump, Twitter, increased tariffs, chinese goods, Politics Trump Twitter increased tariffs chinese goods Politics