By By Karen Graham 11 hours ago in Politics President Donald Trump on Monday approved tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in what he says is a bid to help U.S. manufacturers. The President Trump decided to go along with the recommendations of the Both as a candidate and as president, Donald Trump has launched repeated fusillades against firms that manufacture abroad, vowing to punish them with massive tariffs. But Ivanka trump branded clothes continue to be made in China. TIMOTHY A. CLARY, AFP/File "The president's action makes clear again that the Trump administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses in this regard," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer What the tariffs will do Trump Suniva, a Georgia-based manufacturer that has a Chinese majority owner, went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2017, blaming their misfortunes on cheap imports from China as the reason behind their failure. Solar World, a German company with a large manufacturing facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, also had to file for insolvency in May, citing the same reason. Solar energy capacity growing across the U.S. Scion Corporation Both companies took their complaints to the U.S. International Trade Commission, which ruled in September the two domestic solar panel manufacturers had suffered serious injury from foreign competitors, giving President Donald Trump until January to decided whether to impose tariffs. The CEO and President of SolarWorld Americas Inc., Juergen Stein, praised the administration's action "SolarWorld Americas appreciates the hard work of President Trump, the U.S. Trade Representative, and this administration in reaching today's decision, and the President's recognition of the importance of solar manufacturing to America's economic and national security. We are still reviewing these remedies, and are hopeful they will be enough to address the import surge and to rebuild solar manufacturing in the United States." US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer criticized concessions given to wealthy countries claiming development status, like China and India EITAN ABRAMOVICH, AFP However, Mark Bortman, the founder of Exact Solar in Philadelphia said knowing about the prospect of increased tariffs back in October has forced him to delay hiring and expansion plans. "Solar is really just starting to take off because it is truly a win-win-win situation" for consumers, workers and the environment, he said. "Tariffs would really be shooting ourselves in the foot." For the last five years, the solar industry in the United States has seen boom-times. In 2017, together, wind and solar accounted for 55.4 percent of the 28.5GW overall total and about 49.2 percent of the utility-scale total electricity generating infrastructure.The $29 million solar industry employs over 88,000 Americans today, and that's not including the 36,000 people currently engaged in solar manufacturing that don’t make solar cells and panels.President Trump decided to go along with the recommendations of the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is supposed to be a bipartisan body and totally independent from the federal government. 