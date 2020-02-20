By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Bakersfield - President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order in California to re-engineer the state’s water plans, completing a campaign promise to funnel water from the north to a thirsty agriculture industry and growing population further south. In an airplane hangar in Bakersfield, California, one of the very few regions in the state that backs Trump, he basked in the adoration of about 2,000 well-wishers as he immediately took aim at the state's Democratic leaders in Sacramento. “What they're doing to your state is a disgrace," Trump said, according to President Donald J. Trump applauds the crowd after signing a U.S. Interior Department Record of Decision to improve California water accessibility for rural stakeholders Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the JACO Hangar in Bakersville, Calif. White House/Shealah Craighead Trump added that changes to the “outdated scientific research and biological opinions” would now help direct “as much water as possible, which will be a magnificent amount, a massive amount of water for the use of California farmers and ranchers.” "It would be different if you had a drought," Trump claimed, despite concerns the state may be headed into another drought. "You don't have a drought. You have tremendous amounts of water." But Trump was on a roll Wednesday, and after getting the water rule publicized, he continued his attack, claiming that San Francisco was "worse than a slum" and said "the federal government's going to have to step in," referring to the homeless situation in the city. Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials were mocked for fighting his administration on auto emissions rules and high-speed rail. Trump said a car made under his rules "would be safer because it would not be made out of papier-mache." Trump also made fun of former Gov. Jerry Brown's emergency order during the long drought that crippled the state, saying: "I heard the governor say you get 50 gallons. Does 50 gallons sound okay?" Trump said "Fifty gallons is very, very little. Can you imagine a state being rationed when you have millions and millions and millions of gallons being poured out into the Pacific Ocean?" “California won’t allow the Trump Administration to destroy and deplete our natural resources,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said in a statement after the speech. “We’re prepared to challenge the Trump Administration’s harmful attack on our state’s critical ecosystems and environment.” National Weather Service And speaking of droughts, the The immediate forecast isn’t promising. NWS meteorologist Emily Heller said there’s a chance of “some light mountain snow this weekend” — perhaps a couple of inches at elevations of 6,000 feet or above. "Even that measly forecast is uncertain." 