By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the White House's coronavirus task force will "continue on indefinitely" and instead shift its focus to "safety" and economic recovery, adding that it will also focus on "vaccines & therapeutics." On Tuesday, Trump said he was winding down the task force "because we can't keep our country closed for the next five years." If a recurrence does happen, "It'll be a flame," Trump said at a roundtable event in Phoenix, Arizona, "and we'll put the flame out." Trump also suggested that he would be removing and in some cases, replacing members of the task force, the better to align the group with his mission of safely reopening the United States, even though the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Today's tweets echoed Trump's remarks made on Tuesday during a visit to a factory in Phoenix, Arizona. "The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, reports The Hill. "The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong," Trump continued. "Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate." During an ABC News interview, Trump admitted many Americans could lose their lives during the reopening of the country. "It's possible there will be some [deaths] because you won't be locked into an apartment or house or whatever it is," Trump said in the interview, according to CNBC. "But at the same time, we're going to practice social distancing, we're going to be washing hands, we're going to be doing a lot of the things that we've learned to do over the last period of time." This is a reversal after Vice-president Mike Pence signaled on Tuesday the task force could wind down its work by early June. And while the task force is not going away, there will be less of an emphasis on any real meaningful information.