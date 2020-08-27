By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump is shifting his focus away from the U.S. Postal Service over his concerns about potential fraud in mail-in voting, claiming problems with mailed ballots lie with local elections officials who are "going to count them wrong." He made it clear that he doesn't have issues with the USPS - instead claiming that election officials won't be able to count all the mail-in ballots accurately. "It's not the post office," Trump tells Byron York. "It has nothing to do with the post office." Even if mail delivery occurred "a day late,” Trump said, “that’s not the problem. The problem is when they dump all these [ballots] in front of a few people who are counting them, and they're going to count them wrong," the president said in the interview, without offering evidence, reports Trump zeroed in on the "only thing" he is concerned about - “unsolicited ballots, where they're going to send 80 million unsolicited ballots to people that they don't even know if they're alive or if they're living there. I think it is a catastrophic disaster for this country." This apparent turnaround by Trump is a lot different than the months-long attack made by the President to undermine the mail service, according to With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020 For several months, Trump has tried to convince voters, particularly in Democratic-led states that they won't be able to cast mailed ballots during the COVID-19 crisis and he has called the Postal Service a “joke.” The one thing the president refuses to admit is that there is no evidence to backup claims of rampant voter fraud in the U.S. - even though he is using this conspiracy theory to attack voting by mail. In the interview, Trump finally pinpointed his problem with mail-in voting - It is "universal mail-in ballots" which he calls "unsolicited ballots," in which election officials send a ballot to every registered voter, who, as he suggested, might not still be alive or living at their old addresses. So, according to the Washington Examiner, "he is emphatically opposed to universal vote-by-mail and has gone to court in some states to try to stop it." However, looking at the other side of the coin, Nevada, which is using universal mail-in balloting this year, is considered a battleground state in the 2020 election. This is why Trump has taken the state to court. And thinking about the small number of states that use universal balloting by mail, "It's a tiny number of states that do this," said Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York School of Law. "And they're not the states that are probably going to determine the outcome of the presidential election. In an Oval Office interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump tried to clarify his views on the US Post Service and the role it plays in the 2020 election.He made it clear that he doesn't have issues with the USPS - instead claiming that election officials won't be able to count all the mail-in ballots accurately. "It's not the post office," Trump tells Byron York. However, looking at the other side of the coin, Nevada, which is using universal mail-in balloting this year, is considered a battleground state in the 2020 election. This is why Trump has taken the state to court. And thinking about the small number of states that use universal balloting by mail, "It's a tiny number of states that do this," said Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York School of Law. "And they're not the states that are probably going to determine the outcome of the presidential election.