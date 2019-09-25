Trump says he will continue to withhold Ukraine military aid

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Trump speaking at the UN on Tuesday changed his position on why Ukrainian military aid was withheld and also confirmed that he will continue to withhold military aid funds from the Ukraine. Trump's changed position Many in Congress angered at withholding of aid Many in the US Congress thought that the military aid could help the Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. However, some others doubted that the aid would help US interests. After the aid was freed up the issue appeared finished but it arose again after the scandal of Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian president. Perhaps Trump's new announcement will cause concern within the Congress again. The appended video verifies reports that Trump had withheld military aid to the Ukraine prior to phoning the Ukrainian president. Up until this announcement at the UN, Trump had maintained that he was withholding the military aid due to corruption in the Ukraine but also maintained that withholding the aid was appropriate and not directly related to the Joe Biden's son issue. The new narrative is that the aid had been frozen long before he had ever talked to the Ukrainian president about Biden or corruption and that he was angry that Europe was not paying more of the overall cost of supporting the Ukrainians. Speaking to reporters at a photo op with UK PM Boris Johnson Trump said: "I said hold it up. Let's get others to pay. I made that loud and clear.. and told it to a lot of people." Trump said he would continue to withhold further payments until European or other nations come forth to pay more of the aid.Many in the US Congress thought that the military aid could help the Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. However, some others doubted that the aid would help US interests. After the aid was freed up the issue appeared finished but it arose again after the scandal of Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian president. Perhaps Trump's new announcement will cause concern within the Congress again.The appended video verifies reports that Trump had withheld military aid to the Ukraine prior to phoning the Ukrainian president. More about Ukraine US relations, US Ukrainian military aid, Donald trump More news from Ukraine US relations US Ukrainian militar... Donald trump