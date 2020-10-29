By By Tim Sandle yesterday in Politics Now all of the presidential 'debates' have been concluded, and with the final sprint to the poll taking place, Joe Biden’s social media game seems to be blowing Trump’s out of the water. SocialCred is designed to measure and rank online influence in using metrics. The tool is intended promotes transparency in influencer marketing and helps counter influencer fraud. The latest data pertaining to social media activity reveals that while Trump has over 87 million Twitter followers, Biden’s 11.4 million followers provided a 56 percent engagement rate over Trump’s engagement rate, which stands at below 10 percent. This is based on an analysis conducted over the past 30 days. A different metric also shows that Biden's social media musings are being reacted to on a far larger scales that the incumbent president. Here Joe Biden’s original post versus retweet ratio stands at 18:1. In comparison, Donald Trump's ratio is a paltry 0:1. In terms of the reactions recorded on social media, Biden's activities are showing an 8 percent more positive reaction sentiment over Trump's, also as measured across the last 30 days. Furthermore, With the figures, it should be noted that these related to the beginning of the week commencing 26th October 2020 and such statistics can change according to Trump and Biden's social media activities. Commenting on the trending data, Plaqad CEO Gbenga Sogbaike tells Digital Journal: “Despite having just a quarter of President’s Trump’s total number of followers, Joe Biden is more influential on Twitter. This is because his posts record a relatively higher engagement rate, more positive audience sentiment, and better original-shared post ratio." He adds that this new data is reliable because: "SocialCred’s algorithm downplays vanity metrics like reach, impressions and follower count, and accentuates important metrics such as audience sentiment, average engagement rate, quality and frequency of posts, account verification among others.” Data compiled by the media company Plaqad shows that the Biden campaign has pulled significantly away from Trump's. This is based on a new influence ranking tool called SocialCred SocialCred is designed to measure and rank online influence in using metrics. The tool is intended promotes transparency in influencer marketing and helps counter influencer fraud.The latest data pertaining to social media activity reveals that while Trump has over 87 million Twitter followers, Biden’s 11.4 million followers provided a 56 percent engagement rate over Trump’s engagement rate, which stands at below 10 percent. This is based on an analysis conducted over the past 30 days. A different metric also shows that Biden's social media musings are being reacted to on a far larger scales that the incumbent president. Here Joe Biden’s original post versus retweet ratio stands at 18:1. In comparison, Donald Trump's ratio is a paltry 0:1.In terms of the reactions recorded on social media, Biden's activities are showing an 8 percent more positive reaction sentiment over Trump's, also as measured across the last 30 days.Furthermore, Trump’s official Facebook page has recorded 130 million reactions, shares and comments, compared with 18 million for Biden’s page. However, it is the significance of these reactions that matter and the degree of influence they hold.With the figures, it should be noted that these related to the beginning of the week commencing 26th October 2020 and such statistics can change according to Trump and Biden's social media activities.Commenting on the trending data, Plaqad CEO Gbenga Sogbaike tells Digital Journal: “Despite having just a quarter of President’s Trump’s total number of followers, Joe Biden is more influential on Twitter. This is because his posts record a relatively higher engagement rate, more positive audience sentiment, and better original-shared post ratio."He adds that this new data is reliable because: "SocialCred’s algorithm downplays vanity metrics like reach, impressions and follower count, and accentuates important metrics such as audience sentiment, average engagement rate, quality and frequency of posts, account verification among others.” More about Biden, Trump, soical media Biden Trump soical media