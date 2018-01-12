Trump's 'shithole countries' remark cause uproar around the world

By By Karen Graham 4 hours ago in Politics President Donald Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as "shithole countries" during a meeting in which he rejected a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” Trump tweeted. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!” A Democratic aide briefed on the meeting told Republican congresswoman Mia Love was among those criticizing Trump's reported comments about Haitians ALEX WONG, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File “Why do we need more Haitians, take them out,” he said, according to sources. Someone else in the room responded: “Because if you do, it will be obvious why.” But on Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who attended the meeting on Thursday said on Friday that Trump used all of the language that has been attributed to him in media reports. "...in the course of his comments, (the president) said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist," Durbin told reporters. "I use those words advisedly. I understand how powerful they are, but I cannot believe that in the history of the White House and that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday. You've seen the comments in the press; I’ve not read one of them that’s inaccurate." The DACA deal and the "Great wall of Trump" The vulgar and racist tirade by Trump apparently started because he didn't like the compromise deal to protect DACA participants while increasing border security made by a bipartisan team of senators during the meeting in the White House. "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?" Trump told senators in the Oval Office, according to a source briefed on the meeting, the comments from which were first reported by The Washington Post. Trump on Twitter "The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime.....," Comments cause outrage around the world From the Trump on Twitter "This is even more hurtful given the historical reality of just how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, and also terribly surprising as the United States remains a massively positive example as just how migration can give birth to a nation," Kalondo said. She clled the comments "clearly racist." More about Trump, Immigration Reform, shithole remark, Racist, Politics Trump Immigration Reform shithole remark Racist Politics Africa