Trump's rollback of auto pollution rules hits a dead end

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The White House, blindsided by a pact between California and four automakers to oppose President Trump’s auto emissions rollbacks, has mounted an effort to prevent any more companies from joining the other side. In the meantime, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, and General Motors were all called to the White House to meet with a senior advisor to Trump, who tried to get the automakers to stand by the president’s own initiative, according to four people familiar with the talks, reports the However, it has been learned that Mercedes-Benz may be the next company to agree to California's voluntary emissions rules, something that will enrage Trump even further than he is right now. California and 13 other states plan to enforce their current, stricter emissions regulations. Those states may also sue the Trump administration. The 2019 Ford Explorer Ford Motors Currently, the If this latest news proves to be correct, it will mean the six automakers would account for more than 40 percent of all cars sold in the US, significantly weakening Trump's emission rollback plan. Take a look at the Mercedes-Benz EQC Mercedes-Benz Why Trump's plan is in disarray Trump is so focused on doing away with President Barack Obama's environmental regulations that he fails to see the bigger, global picture - a sure sign he is not the businessman he claims to be. A Volkswagen "Beetle", the final edition of the iconic car, is pictured inside the factory in Puebla, Puebla State, Mexico, on July 10, 2019 JUAN CARLOS SANCHEZ, AFP Global concerns about the environment and particularly GHG emissions have changed all that, with more and more of the world's economies opting for the EU's stricter standards. This leaves the Trump administration as the big outlier now. As a matter of fact, nearly all the global supply chains are opting for unified platforms and modular designs that can allow most of their output to follow a similar pattern. So while companies generally like lenient and simple to follow regulations, they also want rules to be moving in a consistent direction."The trend will not likely reverse," energy analyst Philip Verleger wrote in a note to clients Monday. "The Trump administration's failure to compromise with California on fuel economy will probably accelerate it."