Trump's preferred YouTube channel is suspended

By Tim Sandle     5 hours ago in Internet
Google has removed the One America News Network (OANN) channel from YouTube. The sanction has been imposed in response to some of the content providing misinformation about supposed COVID-19 "cure".
The channel is apparently a favourite of President Trump (as reported by The Washington Times) and it has been associated with various right-wing polemics and theories. The channel was founded by Robert Herring Sr. and owned by Herring Networks, Inc. It was launched on July 4, 2013
At the same time as blocking the channel, YouTube has suspended from making any money on YouTube ('demonetized' in Google-speak). The overall suspension is said to last for one week, according to the BBC. During this time period, the channel will not be permitted to upload any new content. However, in order to be eligible for revenue the channel will need to rectify the specific issues relating to misinformation.
According to YouTube (and quoted by MSN): "Additionally, due to repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy and other channel monetization policies, we've suspended the channel from the YouTube Partner Program and as a result, its monetization on YouTube."
In recent weeks, the channel and its network had been promoting as yet-proven theories about massive voter fraud during the U.S. election. Analysis shows that many influential right-wing accounts have been instrumental in amplifying voter fraud claims. Many of these have been retweeted by outgoing President Trump.
The suspension is part of a wider attempt by YouTube to remove suspect content from its platform. The channel has already removed QAnon and other accounts associated with so-termed 'pizzagate' conspiracy theory (which falsely attempted to link the Democratic Party to an apparent elite of Satan-worshipping paedophiles).
