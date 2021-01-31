By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Former President Donald Trump's five impeachment defense attorneys have left a little more than a week before his trial is set to begin, according to people familiar with the case, amid a disagreement over his legal strategy. As the lead attorney, Bower assembled the team. Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney who was recently added to the team, has also left, according to a source familiar with the changes, and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, two former federal prosecutors from South Carolina, have also left the team. Two people familiar with the situation said the parting of ways involved a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Both insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations, reports the Supposedly, new people will be added to Trump's legal team in a few days. The sources told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he's left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard. All the attorneys that left Trump's case have not been paid nor did they ever sign a letter of intent. "The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly," former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN. As it is, Trump has struggled to find lawyers who would be willing to represent him, particularly after becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice. It seems his legal team has scruples and refused to use a defense based on alleged lies and conspiracy theories. Trump has been charged with inciting his supporters to storm Congress before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in an attempt to halt the counting of the electoral vote. And, as the Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, but are no longer on the team. A source familiar with the changes said it was a mutual decision for both to leave the legal team, according to CNN News. As the lead attorney, Bower assembled the team. Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney who was recently added to the team, has also left, according to a source familiar with the changes, and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, two former federal prosecutors from South Carolina, have also left the team.Two people familiar with the situation said the parting of ways involved a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Both insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations, reports the Associated Press. Supposedly, new people will be added to Trump's legal team in a few days. The sources told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he's left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard.All the attorneys that left Trump's case have not been paid nor did they ever sign a letter of intent."The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly," former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN.As it is, Trump has struggled to find lawyers who would be willing to represent him, particularly after becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice.It seems his legal team has scruples and refused to use a defense based on alleged lies and conspiracy theories. Trump has been charged with inciting his supporters to storm Congress before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in an attempt to halt the counting of the electoral vote.And, as the New York Times notes, "Mr. Trump prefers lawyers who are eager to appear on television to say that he never did anything wrong; Mr. Bowers has been noticeably absent in the news media since his hiring was announced." More about Trump impeachment, Defense tweam, February 9 trial, allegations of election fraud, baseless claims Trump impeachment Defense tweam February 9 trial allegations of elect... baseless claims