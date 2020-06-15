By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics People attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday will receive temperature checks, masks, and hand sanitizer before entering the arena, the Republican’s campaign said. However, everyone will get a temperature check, mask and hand sanitizer, besides being required to sign a form saying they won't sue the GOP if they get the coronavirus. Bottled water will also be provided to keep everyone hydrated in the 95-degree heat expected. Brad Pascale There is serious concern over the rally being held in Tulsa, and a city health official told a local newspaper on Saturday that he was worried about a large crowd gathering indoors, regardless of what group it may represent, reports There is even fears by some health officials that the rally could end up being a “superspreader” for the virus, seeing as at least 21 states have seen a marked increase in the number of coronavirus cases, along with increased hospitalizations. Oklahoma reported just 41 new cases of Over the weekend, the state set records for the number of new cases on both Saturday (222) and Sunday (225). On Monday, the state reported another 186 new cases. Yet at a roundtable discussion Monday with the president, Pence said: “Oklahoma has really been in the forefront of our efforts to slow the spread, and, in a very real sense, they flattened the curve, and today their hospital capacity is abundant. The number of cases in Oklahoma is declining precipitously, and we feel very confident going forward.” The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020 Trump tweeted on Monday that the "far-left" news media is trying to "Covid Shame us" for holding a rally. "Won't work!" he said. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said on Fox News today that people can make up their own minds about coming to the rally. “People with an underlying condition — they’re not going to go to a rally like this." The President's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, claims in a tweet that they have received over one million requests for tickets to Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, How the campaign will choose who is allowed in the arena is unknown at this time, hut the arena only holds 20,000 people.However, everyone will get a temperature check, mask and hand sanitizer, besides being required to sign a form saying they won't sue the GOP if they get the coronavirus. Bottled water will also be provided to keep everyone hydrated in the 95-degree heat expected.There is serious concern over the rally being held in Tulsa, and a city health official told a local newspaper on Saturday that he was worried about a large crowd gathering indoors, regardless of what group it may represent, reports Reuters. There is even fears by some health officials that the rally could end up being a “superspreader” for the virus, seeing as at least 21 states have seen a marked increase in the number of coronavirus cases, along with increased hospitalizations.Oklahoma reported just 41 new cases of COVID-19 on May 28, the lowest number it had recorded since late March, the number of positive tests has risen since then.Over the weekend, the state set records for the number of new cases on both Saturday (222) and Sunday (225). On Monday, the state reported another 186 new cases. As of Monday, June 15, 2020, Tulsa has recorded 1,653 coronavirus cases and 62 deathsYet at a roundtable discussion Monday with the president, Pence said: “Oklahoma has really been in the forefront of our efforts to slow the spread, and, in a very real sense, they flattened the curve, and today their hospital capacity is abundant. The number of cases in Oklahoma is declining precipitously, and we feel very confident going forward.”Trump tweeted on Monday that the "far-left" news media is trying to "Covid Shame us" for holding a rally. "Won't work!" he said. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said on Fox News today that people can make up their own minds about coming to the rally. “People with an underlying condition — they’re not going to go to a rally like this." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Trump, campaign rally, Tulsa, covid19 spread, record ticket reqwuests Trump campaign rally Tulsa covid19 spread record ticket reqwue...