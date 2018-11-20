By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Late Monday night a San Francisco federal district court temporarily blocked the Trump administration's moves earlier this month to deny asylum to migrants who cross the border illegally. "Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," Judge Jon Tigar says in the order. "Asylum seekers will be put at increased risk of violence and other harms at the border, and many will be deprived of meritorious asylum claims," he said, according to Numbers of immigrants growing at the border More than 2,000 Central American immigrants began arriving at the border town of Tijuana over the past few days. On Monday morning, the Border Patrol closed northbound lanes into San Ysidro, Calif. for three hours at the Tijuana port of entry. This is the busiest point of entry into the U.S. Big metal barricades were installed by Mexican police on their side of the border crossing leading to San Diego, California as a migrant caravan pours into Tijuana Guillermo Arias, AFP According to This was done "after @CBP officials were notified that a large # of caravan migrants were planning to rush the border in an attempt to gain illegal access to the US,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted Monday afternoon. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan questioned the "severity" of the DHS secretary's threat, saying if there were "reliable reports" that a mob was about to rush the border, then they would close the ports. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif), the likely next appropriations chair for the DHS subcommittee, joined Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) in writing President Trump Monday urging him to rescind the presidential actions restricting asylum access at the U.S.-Mexico border, which, they said, "violate domestic and international law." Central Americans traveling in a migrant caravan towards the United US, arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 15, 2018 Guillermo Arias, AFP Trump's attempts to bypass the Constitution The temporary restraining order issued late Monday night is effective nationwide and will remain in effect until December 19, when the judge has scheduled another hearing, or further order of the court. While the ruling is another setback to further the Trump administration's immigration policies, the clear winners were the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center and other groups who argued it is illegal to block someone based on how they entered the country. 