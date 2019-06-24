By By Ken Hanly 42 mins ago in Politics Trump claims the issue if Jamal Khashoggi's murder never came up during his recent talk with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman even though it has been a major topic in the US Congress with respect to Saudi US relations. Trump opposes FBI investigation into Khashoggi murder A recent UN report suggested that a proper investigation by the US FBI could clarify the situation regarding Jamal Khashoggi's murder. However, Trump immediately rejected the idea as it could jeopardize US arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Trump had earlier dismissed the murder as threatening over $100 billion in arms sales to the kingdom. Now Trump is insisting that the Saudis will spend $400 to $450 billion over a period of time creating many jobs. Even though the UN report suggests that the Crown Prince was probably involved in the murder and the US Senate has voted against arms sales specifically because of the Khashoggi murder and other issues, Trump did not bother to bring up the issue in his meeting with the Crown Prince. The UN report is featured on the appended video. CIA had already decided that bin Salman was involved in the Khashoggi murder Trump Trump has made it clear that the arms sales to the Saudis are far more important for him than holding the Crown Prince responsible for the murder of Khashoggi. A recent UN report suggested that a proper investigation by the US FBI could clarify the situation regarding Jamal Khashoggi's murder. However, Trump immediately rejected the idea as it could jeopardize US arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Trump had earlier dismissed the murder as threatening over $100 billion in arms sales to the kingdom. Now Trump is insisting that the Saudis will spend $400 to $450 billion over a period of time creating many jobs.Even though the UN report suggests that the Crown Prince was probably involved in the murder and the US Senate has voted against arms sales specifically because of the Khashoggi murder and other issues, Trump did not bother to bring up the issue in his meeting with the Crown Prince. The UN report is featured on the appended video. An article last November notes: "The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month, contradicting the Saudi government’s claims that he was not involved in the killing, according to people familiar with the matter."Trump immediately contradicted the report and did not blame the Crown Prince but continued to stress that the Saudis were US allies who purchased large quantities of US arms profiting US companies and creating jobs in the US : "US President Donald Trump has contradicted the CIA's reported assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, insisting that the agency had "feelings" but did not firmly place the blame for the death."Trump has made it clear that the arms sales to the Saudis are far more important for him than holding the Crown Prince responsible for the murder of Khashoggi. More about Khashoggi murder, Mohammed bin Salman, Donald trump, Saudi US relations More news from Khashoggi murder Mohammed bin Salman Donald trump Saudi US relations