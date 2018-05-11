By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics Apparently, withdrawing from the Paris climate accord wasn't enough. Now, the Trump administration wants to restrict the world's ability to measure carbon emissions. The program uses data and imaging from satellite and aircraft measurements of CO2 and methane to create a cohesive picture of the flow of carbon and methane across the Earth. And this information is vital to tracking national emissions levels. In a paper published May 9, 2018, “If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the [Paris climate] agreement,” Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University’s Center for International Environment and Resource Policy in Massachusetts, told Science. Canceling the CMS “is a grave mistake,” she said. Readings are from the OCO-2 satellite. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory The space agency's spokesman Steve Cole In the The CMS project was apparently not on the list, so it was forthwith, canceled, according to Cole, saying the decision was "a joint effort by Congress and the Executive Branch." Goddard scientists Randy Kawa (seated) and Paul Newman will be flying modified, commercial-off-the-shelf methane/carbon-dioxide analyzers, wind sensors, camera, and GPS on a C-23 Sherpa aircraft to obtain regional carbon-flux measurements. They are pictured here with the computer in front and one of the instruments behind the screen. NASA/W. Hrybyk. Trump had already axed the In a While this news is encouraging, Stephen Hagen, a senior scientist at Applied GeoSolutions who works on laser mapping tools for tropical forests, was disappointed by NASA's decision. He points out that ultimately, "this means we're going to be less capable of tracking changes in carbon." In a bit of good news, Cole said in an email to AFP that the "winding down of this specific research program does not curb NASA's ability or commitment to monitoring carbon and its effects on our changing planet. In fact, GEDI, a new ecosystem carbon-monitoring instrument, is set to launch to the International Space Station this summer."

While this news is encouraging, Stephen Hagen, a senior scientist at Applied GeoSolutions who works on laser mapping tools for tropical forests, was disappointed by NASA's decision. He points out that ultimately, "this means we're going to be less capable of tracking changes in carbon."

A bigger worry by a number of experts is the feeling the U.S. is shooting itself in the foot in the area of carbon monitoring and climate science, in general. The programs Trump is cutting will have to be picked up by scientists in Europe, leaving U.S. technology by the wayside. But, this is the price we are going to pay for the administration's "isolationist" policies.