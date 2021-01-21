Trump orders Secret Service protection for all his adult children

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Before leaving office, former President Donald Trump signed a memorandum extending US Secret Service protection by six months for all his children, according to a senior US official. The Secret Service will protect Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, and her husband and four kids, Donald Trump Jr. and his four kids, Eric Trump and his wife, and Tiffany Trump. A senior U.S. official also anonymously confirmed the news to Under federal law, long-term Secret Service protection, which is taxpayer-funded, was automatically granted to Trump, his wife Melania, and 14-year-old son Barron (until he turns 16). All former presidents and their wives are granted this protection for life. Former Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife will get Secret Service protection for six months. It is not unusual for an outgoing president to ask for added protection for their immediate family members. This was also done by former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. They all asked for extended protections for their daughters after they left office, reports However, it is unusual to ask for Secret Service protection for extended family members, as Trump has done. The American taxpayers will have to foot the bill, which will likely end up costing millions of dollars, not only due to the number of extended family members but also because of how frequently they travel, The Washington Post cited three sources who claim Trump's four adult children will have free Secret Service protection for the next six months after the former president extended the post-presidency security to them before leaving office.The Secret Service will protect Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, and her husband and four kids, Donald Trump Jr. and his four kids, Eric Trump and his wife, and Tiffany Trump.A senior U.S. official also anonymously confirmed the news to CNN, though it has not been officially confirmed. Usually, Secret Service protection applies to children up to age 16 but by signing the memorandum, the US Secret Service will be able to provide protection to all Trump's children.Under federal law, long-term Secret Service protection, which is taxpayer-funded, was automatically granted to Trump, his wife Melania, and 14-year-old son Barron (until he turns 16). All former presidents and their wives are granted this protection for life. Former Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife will get Secret Service protection for six months.It is not unusual for an outgoing president to ask for added protection for their immediate family members. This was also done by former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. They all asked for extended protections for their daughters after they left office, reports The Hill. However, it is unusual to ask for Secret Service protection for extended family members, as Trump has done. The American taxpayers will have to foot the bill, which will likely end up costing millions of dollars, not only due to the number of extended family members but also because of how frequently they travel, More about Donald trump, Secret service, extends protection, Adult children, additional six months Donald trump Secret service extends protection Adult children additional six month...