By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Politics Ottawa - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said border restrictions between Canada and the United States because of the novel coronavirus pandemic would be lifted "pretty soon", contradicting an agreed to extension until October 21 just hours before. "We're looking at the border with Canada. Canada would like it open, and, you know, we want to get back to normal business," Trump said at the White House, adding that "we're going to be opening the borders pretty soon" to take advantage of the renegotiated NAFTA." "We're working with Canada. We want to pick a good date, having to do with the pandemic. And I happen to think we're rounding the turn," Trump said. When asked by CBC News to respond to the comment, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister''s Office referred to a tweet earlier in the day from Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saying the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until October 21. We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 18, 2020 A bit earlier in the day, Blair and his American counterpart, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, each tweeted the latest one-month extension of the closure agreement. "We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe," Blair wrote, per CTV News Canada. As is usual, when the president comes out with ""off-the-wall" comments, the White House had no immediate explanation for the discrepancy or what Trump meant by "pretty soon." We need to give them a few days to come up with nsomething plausible. Reuters, like CBC News, is reporting that unnamed sources in both countries say that the border extensions will most likely stay in place until at least November, if not until the end of the year. The U.S. has similar restrictions on the border with Mexico and these will also now be in effect until Oct. 21, said Wolf. "We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of COVID-19," he said in a tweet. The Canadian government is looking at the science and health statistics in its efforts to keep Canadians safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the U.S. being the worst-effected country in the world, there is no desire by most Canadians to reopen borders. In a poll conducted by Research Company earlier this month, out of 1,000 Canadians surveyed online at the end of August, 90 percent agreed with the current restrictions. Trump's comments on Friday afterbnoon stand in direct contrast to statements made by Canadian officials supporting the continued border restrictions, according to CBC Canada.