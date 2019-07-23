Op-Ed: Trump now claims he would be "OK" with an Iran war if it happens

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Trump often changes positions on issues quickly. His most recent change is on Iran. He has said several times that he does not want war with Iran. However, on Monday he has said that things could go either way that there may or may not be war with Iran. Trump's new statements To reporters in the Oval Office Hawks within the Trump administration such as Bolton and Pompeo will no doubt be pleased at this change in attitude by Trump towards Iraq, especially his saying that he is OK with a war with Iran. This is exactly what the hawks want to hear. Earlier, Trump insisted that he did not want war with Iran. Trump cites recent conflicts for his change of stance Trump mentioned the downing of the two drones, a US drone by Iran and an Iranian one by Iran. Iran denies any of its drones have been downed. Trump also mentioned the Iranian claim that it had arrested 17 people connected to a CIA spy ring, a claim that Trump called a lie. The US and Iran have been in increasing conflict ever since the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark 2015 deal the Currently, many companies will not trade with Iran because they may be cut off from business with the US. As a result, Iran has not had the promised sanction relief, and the country has begun to break the terms of the agreement in protest. Trump could also have mentioned the Iranian seizure of UK tanker Stena Imperio as changing his stance. However, the tanker was seized after the UK had the Iranian tanker the Grace 1 seized off Gibraltar. The seizure is alleged to have been at the request of the US. John As noted in a The situation seems to be developing exactly as the hawks within the Trump administration desires although so far outright war between the two countries has not broken out. This is an obvious point usually studiously omitted in most mainstream media accounts of events.The situation seems to be developing exactly as the hawks within the Trump administration desires although so far outright war between the two countries has not broken out.