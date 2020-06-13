The rule
was quietly announced Friday and is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on June 19, 2020.
In the new version of the Obama-era rule, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
will be “returning to the government’s interpretation of sex discrimination according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology."
Trump's conservative religious base applauded the move that overturns protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. However, LGBTQ groups
say that specific protections are needed for people seeking sex-reassignment treatment, and transgender people seeking treatment for common illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease.
Under President Obama, the federal health care guidelines were changed in 2016 to expand sex-based protections to include protections based on gender identity, "which may be male, female, neither or a combination of male and female."
Believe it or not, but in the final rule, the HHS compared gender identity to political affiliation, according to CBS News.
The HHS even insinuated that transgender health care may be confusing for providers.
"For example, in the unlikely event that a healthcare provider was to deny services to someone based solely on his or her political affiliation, the Department would not be able to address such denial of care under Section 1557," HHS said.
"Unlike other bases of discrimination, the categories of gender identity and sexual orientation (as well as political affiliation) are not set forth in those statutes."
In the National Center for Transgender Equality 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey,
a fourth of the 28,000 people who took the survey said they had experienced an insurance issue because of their gender identity.
Other respondents noted they had experienced verbal harassment, been refused treatment, or had a health care provider who did not know how to properly treat transgender individuals. It should also be noted than transgender people are more than likely unable to get healthcare insurance.
This is just the latest in a series of steps to revoke newly won protections for LGBTQ+ people in areas ranging from the military to housing and education, reports The Guardian.
A number of organizations, including the ACLU and the Human Rights Campaign plan on suing the Trump administration over the protection rollbacks.