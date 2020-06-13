BREAKING: “Trump Administration Issues Rule to Roll Back Transgender Protections in the Affordable Care Act” The administration released this today, on the 4th anniversary of the massacre at #PulseNightclub - an Orlando gay club. June is also #PrideMonth https://t.co/2dnJO85ABJ

How cruel do you have to be to announce a roll back of health protections for transgender Americans in the middle of a global pandemic, in the middle of #PrideMonth, and on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting?!https://t.co/Y78yHofYGe