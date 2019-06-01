"I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," President Donald Trump said in a proclamation issued by the White House.
President Trump has now escalated his trade war by adding one more front. On Friday, he also threatened Mexico with tariffs,
starting at 5 percent of exports unless Mexico puts a stop to immigrants coming through the country headed for the U.S.
Earlier, Trump has also promised new levies on China amid an impasse in negotiations over a renewed trade deal and is considering a ban on foreign auto imports. And on May 16,
Trump signed a proclamation removing Turkey from the preferred status list.
Trump first mentioned revoking India's status in March this year, reports the BBC
. At the time, the president said it was because " India had failed to provide adequate access to its markets."
Up until now, or at least since 1975, when India was given preferred trade status, the U.S. has allowed $5.6 billion worth of exports from India to enter the country duty-free. Trump will also tax Indian solar panels and washing machines,
halting an exemption that India and other countries obtained.
In a statement on Saturday
from India's Ministry of Commerce, the development was called "unfortunate," adding that "like the US and other nations India shall always uphold its national interest in these matters."
"India as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward," it said. "It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US."