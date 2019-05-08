By By Karen Graham 21 mins ago in Politics Washington - This week, the Trump administration proposed to redefine “poverty” in a way that could deprive millions of low-income Americans of needed assistance by making it harder for them to qualify for help. This measure has been used since the 1960s and is calculated at three times the cost of a minimum food diet and adjusted every year as prices rise. Based on this way of measuring poverty, In 2018, a family of four making no more than $25,900 was considered impoverished. However, hidden within a filing Monday by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is a proposal for another way to change the way inflation is indexed for the purpose of measuring poverty. The OMB, Chained CPI shows slower inflation growth because it assumes consumers will substitute less expensive items when prices for specific individual goods increase significantly. The government will tell you that there is only a slight difference between CPI and chained CPI figures, with the chained version only differing by about two- to three-tenths of a percentage point per year. File photo: Homeless and cold. Ed Yourdon via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 2.0) But what the government doesn't tell you is that those few tenths of a percent per year are cumulative, so that from any starting point, after 10 years they would be 2 to 3 percentage points apart, reports the “Because of this, changes to the poverty thresholds, including how they are updated for inflation over time, may affect eligibility for programs that use the poverty guidelines,” OMB said in a notice published to the federal register. Chained CPI method's impacts There are officially over 43 million people living in poverty in the U.S., as defined by federal guidelines. And people may not realize this, but this is not the first time the government has tried to switch over to a chained CPI calculation for defining the poverty threshold. The whole purpose of the chained CPI calculation is to make it appear that the poverty level is rising at a slower rate. Changing to the proposed method actually won't have an affect on the poor, but it will affect the "working poor," those people holding jobs but don't earn a lot of money. US President Donald Trump has made dismantaling key Obama-era policies on healthcare, the environment and immigration a cornerstone of his young administration Brendan Smialowski, AFP The chained CPI method would cut millions of these workers and their families from the assistance rolls for food assistance, Medicaid and other federal programs. "The Trump administration is floating a proposal that would unilaterally strip working class people of Medicaid, nutrition assistance and other basic support by pretending that our definition of poverty is too generous," said Melissa Boteach, vice president for income security, child care and early learning for the National Women's Law Center, Other impacts of changing the way the poverty threshold is calculated include "reducing the premium subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act, and thereby increasing the out-of-pocket premium charges faced by millions of people who purchase health insurance through the ACA marketplaces,” the Chained CPI would also affect Social Security benefits. Other impacts of changing the way the poverty threshold is calculated include "reducing the premium subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act, and thereby increasing the out-of-pocket premium charges faced by millions of people who purchase health insurance through the ACA marketplaces," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities observes.Chained CPI would also affect Social Security benefits. According to News Week , Retirees get an increase in their Social Security benefits based on the cost-of-living index. Chained CPI would raise the cost of healthcare, and for the nation's seniors, this would be disastrous - with the result of less income over time, reaching as high as 9.2 percent less in Social Security benefits."