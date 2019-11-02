By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump on Friday suggested he could sign a long-awaited trade agreement with China in the farm state of Iowa, which has been hard hit by tariffs in a nearly 16-month trade war between the world’s largest economies. China and the U.S. are actively “We’re discussing location. I like to get deals done first,” Trump said, “I would do it in the U.S.,” adding that Xi “would too.” A person familiar with the discussion said signing the deal in Iowa just came up this week. However, another person said an Iowa summit was discussed earlier this year, but people on the National Security Council and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were opposed because they thought "it might appear to be just an agricultural purchase agreement that lacks structural reforms.," according to Iowa is on Trump's mind for another reason. He won the 2016 presidential election in Iowa with 51.1 percent of the vote, compared to 41.7 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton. And, the current U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Brandstad, previously served as the governor of Iowa. But, perhaps the biggest reason for Trump getting a signed deal, even if it is only a "phase one" pact is that he is under However, the bottom line is this - Top Chinese and US trade negotiators have a "reached consensus on principles", China's commerce ministry announced in a statement Saturday. This means that while both parties may be in agreement that a deal is possible, it is not chiseled in stone. “I want to get the deal done first, but we’re thinking about Iowa,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “You know why? It would be the largest order in history for farmers. So to me, Iowa makes sense. I love Iowa. It’s a possibility.”China and the U.S. are actively searching for a site for a signing ceremony after the cancellation of this month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile due to unrest in the country. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not said he would be agreeable to coming to the U.S. for a signing of the pact.“We’re discussing location. I like to get deals done first,” Trump said, “I would do it in the U.S.,” adding that Xi “would too.”A person familiar with the discussion said signing the deal in Iowa just came up this week. However, another person said an Iowa summit was discussed earlier this year, but people on the National Security Council and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were opposed because they thought "it might appear to be just an agricultural purchase agreement that lacks structural reforms.," according to Bloomberg. Iowa is on Trump's mind for another reason. He won the 2016 presidential election in Iowa with 51.1 percent of the vote, compared to 41.7 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton. And, the current U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Brandstad, previously served as the governor of Iowa.But, perhaps the biggest reason for Trump getting a signed deal, even if it is only a "phase one" pact is that he is under considerable pressure, not only with the upcoming 2020 presidential election - but the impeachment inquiry in Congress. Trump's advisors are focused on getting that deal on the books.However, the bottom line is this - Top Chinese and US trade negotiators have a "reached consensus on principles", China's commerce ministry announced in a statement Saturday. This means that while both parties may be in agreement that a deal is possible, it is not chiseled in stone. More about Trade deal, ChinaUS, consensus on principles, Phase One, Trump Trade deal ChinaUS consensus on princip... Phase One Trump