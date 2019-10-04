Trump is about to lose another cabinet member

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics It is being reported that Energy Secretary Rick Perry is set to announce he's stepping down, with sources "familiar with his plans" saying his departure would come by the end of next month. However, his travels to Ukraine lately have embroiled him in the impeachment inquiry engulfing Trump, even though two people familiar with Perry's plans say the scandal is unrelated to his departure. The The Department of Energy is also having its say on the presumed departure of Perry. In the highly conservative state of Texas, former governor Rick Perry, who became Secretary of Energy under President Donald Trump, aggressively pursued wind energy Brendan Smialowski, AFP/File The only reason the DOE secretary got mixed up in the Ukraine scandal was that he led a delegation to Ukraine for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The delegation was initially supposed to be led by Vice President Mike Pence but Perry was named instead of him at the last minute. According to the whistleblower, it was during this time period that Washington was trying to see if Zelensky would be pro or anti-Trump. However, there is no evidence that Perry has been directly involved with Trump’s attempt to drum up an investigation on his political opponent, Joe Biden. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette - who is expected to take over if Perry leaves - has been filling in for Perry at Cabinet meetings for the past few months, one source added. And it should be noted that a number of Perry’s former DOE staff members - including chief of staff Brian McCormack and special assistant Luke Wallwork - have left in recent weeks. According to Politico, Perry joined President Donald Trump's Cabinet in 2017 and has largely avoided the controversies that felled others in the administration.However, his travels to Ukraine lately have embroiled him in the impeachment inquiry engulfing Trump, even though two people familiar with Perry's plans say the scandal is unrelated to his departure.The Washington Post and New York Times confirm the news by way of their own sources, though the Post's sources say Perry, 69, will stick around until the end of the year.The Department of Energy is also having its say on the presumed departure of Perry. A DOE spokeswoman, in a statement, said, "While the Beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry's departure for months, he is still the secretary of energy and a proud member of President Trump's Cabinet," and goes on to say, "One day the media will be right. Today is not that day." OilPrice.com speculates that even though Perry may have been thinking about resigning for several months, the impeachment inquiry may have prompted him to make up his mind.The only reason the DOE secretary got mixed up in the Ukraine scandal was that he led a delegation to Ukraine for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The delegation was initially supposed to be led by Vice President Mike Pence but Perry was named instead of him at the last minute.According to the whistleblower, it was during this time period that Washington was trying to see if Zelensky would be pro or anti-Trump. However, there is no evidence that Perry has been directly involved with Trump’s attempt to drum up an investigation on his political opponent, Joe Biden.Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette - who is expected to take over if Perry leaves - has been filling in for Perry at Cabinet meetings for the past few months, one source added. And it should be noted that a number of Perry’s former DOE staff members - including chief of staff Brian McCormack and special assistant Luke Wallwork - have left in recent weeks. More about energy secretary, governor rick perry, resignation tweet, Ukraine affair, whistleblower's report energy secretary governor rick perry resignation tweet Ukraine affair whistleblower s repo...