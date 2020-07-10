By By Karen Graham 40 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump is visiting coronavirus-stricken Florida for a high-dollar campaign fundraiser hosted in Hillsboro Beach by Troy Link, chief executive officer of Link Snacks Inc. A spokeswoman for Jack Links, known for offbeat ads pitching its beef jerky, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But according to the Washington Post, the fundraiser is setting supporters back a cool $580,600 per couple. The Trump campaign has been outraised by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for two consecutive months. According to Biden's campaign, the former vice-president banked $141 million in June, besting Trump’s $131 million haul. The president's visit coincides with a On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health announced 8,935 new cases, bringing the state’s total to over 230,000. In Miami-Dade County some 92 percent of intensive care hospital beds were full. As for next month's The ongoing coronavirus crisis in the United States has taken a toll on Trump's popularity ratings, with two-thirds of Americans saying he is doing a poor job of handling the pandemic. Trump has intensified his travel schedule in recent weeks, hoping to demonstrate a return to normal and to divert attention from all his misinformation and other mistakes to more favorable topics. According to a person familiar with the event, it is expected to bring in about $10 million for the president’s re-election, according to Bloomberg Quint. A spokeswoman for Jack Links, known for offbeat ads pitching its beef jerky, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But according to the Washington Post, the fundraiser is setting supporters back a cool $580,600 per couple.The Trump campaign has been outraised by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for two consecutive months. According to Biden's campaign, the former vice-president banked $141 million in June, besting Trump’s $131 million haul.The president's visit coincides with a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida, and this problem does not appear to be of much concern for Trump, who was seen getting off Air Force One without a mask.On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health announced 8,935 new cases, bringing the state’s total to over 230,000. In Miami-Dade County some 92 percent of intensive care hospital beds were full.As for next month's Republican National Convention, slated to be held in Jacksonville August 24 to 27, it is still in the works, even though the New York Times reported Thursday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has asked supporters not to donate to the convention because of a dispute with Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager who’s now working with convention planners.The ongoing coronavirus crisis in the United States has taken a toll on Trump's popularity ratings, with two-thirds of Americans saying he is doing a poor job of handling the pandemic. Trump has intensified his travel schedule in recent weeks, hoping to demonstrate a return to normal and to divert attention from all his misinformation and other mistakes to more favorable topics. More about Trump, Florida, Coronavirus cases, Link Snacks Inc, Politics Trump Florida Coronavirus cases Link Snacks Inc Politics