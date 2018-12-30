Trump freezes federal employees salaries for 2019

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Federal workers are really being left out in the cold this holiday season. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers’ pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year. The president's move nixes a 2.1 percent across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January. However, it comes during a partial government shutdown that includes hundreds of thousands of federal employees either furloughed or working without pay because of a political standoff over government funding. As Trump's threat upped the ante in a political row over immigrant that prompted a partial shutdown of the US government Brendan Smialowski, AFP/File Sadly, we have a president who delights in belittling any who get in his way, and it appears he has chosen the federal workforce as his latest target. According to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to Trump has said that he will not sign a government funding measure unless lawmakers meet his demand for the border wall spending. He has also upped his threat by saying he will close the entire Southern border. Not enough money for a pay raise? In August, Trump announced the US President Donald Trump rejected a stopgap spending bill on December 20, 2018 because it did not including border wall funding, dramatically raising the likelihood of a partial government shutdown Brendan Smialowski, AFP But as In a letter to House and Senate leaders at the time, Trump described the pay raise as "inappropriate," adding “We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” Trump also cited Trump's executive order also scraps a yearly adjustment of paychecks based on the region of the country where workers are posted, called the “locality pay increase,” that was due to take effect in January. The executive order does not affect the 2.6 percent pay increase for US troops next year. That came about under different funding approved in August. Freezing cost-of-living pay increases for federal employees still leaves one big unanswered question. Where does Trump think his $5 billion for a border wall is coming from? Surely it's not from those frozen pay raises to federal employees? Trump continues to politicize the non-partisan relationship we have in Congress, only it is not hurting our lawmakers. However, it is hurting the American public, particularly the members of the federal workforce.The president's move nixes a 2.1 percent across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January. The executive order does not affect the 2.6 percent pay increase for US troops next year. That came about under different funding approved in August.Freezing cost-of-living pay increases for federal employees still leaves one big unanswered question. Where does Trump think his $5 billion for a border wall is coming from? Surely it's not from those frozen pay raises to federal employees?