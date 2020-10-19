Trump: 'Dr. Fauci is a disaster and would fire him if he could'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Las Vegas - President Donald Trump slammed infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in a call with his campaign team Monday, calling him a "disaster," and telling his team that "People are tired of COVID." “I have the biggest rallies I have ever had and we have COVID. People are saying whatever, just leave us alone. They’re tired of it." Then Trump, referring to Fauci added: "He’s been here for 500 years. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.” Trump said he would fire Fauci except for the negative press, telling his campaign staffers that it's a "bomb" every time Fauci appears on TV, but firing him would be a "bigger bomb." "If there's a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn't care less," Trump said, Trump zeroed in on how Fauci and other public health experts changed their position on mask usage early in the pandemic after more concrete evidence emerged showing face coverings could help in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Trump again brought up the claim that Fauci had disagreed with his decision to ban travel from China, despite Fauci publicly agreeing with him, reports Trump made the call from his namesake hotel in Las Vegas Monday morning, where he spent two nights amid a western campaign swing - speaking on a conference call to about 2,000 campaign staffers and a number of reporters. Trump fumes as Fauci gets rewarded While Trump was laying into Dr. Fauci on the telephone, at about the same time, Dr. Fauci was being awarded the National Academy of Medicine's first-ever Presidential Citation for Exemplary Leadership during a virtual ceremony. Fauci said that he was "speechless" while receiving the recognition. Dr. Fauci while accepting award from National Academy of Medicine:



