Trump claims he will intervene in SCOTUS election case

⚖️🇺🇸 From Coast to Coast 🇺🇸⚖️ https://t.co/dkDA8YthvZ — Dick36 (@Richard504twit) December 8, 2020 "These elections in other states where state law was not followed ... affects my voters because these are national elections, and so if there are fraudulent things or things that affect an election and state law is not followed as is required by the Constitution it affects our state," Paxton told "We can't go back and fix it, but we can say, OK, let's transfer this to the legislature ... and let them to decide the outcome of the election. That would be a valid constitutional situation," Paxton added. Paxton alleged that the new voting processes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin skewed the presidential election results and that electors should not be allowed to cast their votes for Biden as a result. SCOTUS has not yet indicated whether it will hear the case, which some people describe as a "publicity stunt." The latest Trump tweet appears to be a last-ditch effort to subvert the outcome of the presidential election. "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!" Trump tweeted. It's difficult to determine if Trump means he personally will intervene with the Supreme Court in this particular election case, or if the Trump campaign will be doing the intervention. According to The Hill, a campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.The case in question was brought by Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday. He is suing the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin in a challenge to their 2020 presidential election results."These elections in other states where state law was not followed ... affects my voters because these are national elections, and so if there are fraudulent things or things that affect an election and state law is not followed as is required by the Constitution it affects our state," Paxton told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. "It affects every state.""We can't go back and fix it, but we can say, OK, let's transfer this to the legislature ... and let them to decide the outcome of the election. That would be a valid constitutional situation," Paxton added.Paxton alleged that the new voting processes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin skewed the presidential election results and that electors should not be allowed to cast their votes for Biden as a result. SCOTUS has not yet indicated whether it will hear the case, which some people describe as a "publicity stunt."