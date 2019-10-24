By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Trump confirmed Wednesday that his administration will start its official pullout from the 2015 Paris agreement, a long-expected move that sacrifices the country's ability to be a leader in the fight against the global climate crisis. “The Paris accord would have been shutting down American producers with excessive regulatory restrictions like you would not believe, while allowing foreign producers to pollute with impunity,” said Trump, who shared the stage with dozens of workers wearing hard hats. "What we won’t do is punish the American people while enriching foreign polluters,” he said, adding: “I’m proud to say it, it’s called America First.” By the rule of law, Trump can begin the formal process of pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement on November 4, making good on a promise he made in the White House Rose Garden in 2017, when he first announced his intention of withdrawing from the Paris Accord on November 4, 2020, one year later, reports The head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt (R) and US President Donald Trump speak to the media in the Rose Garden of the White House SAUL LOEB, AFP Don't think Trump didn't choose November 4, 2020, without knowing the significance of the date, either. It is just one day after the 2020 presidential election. “I withdrew the United States from the terrible, one-sided Paris Climate accord. It was a total disaster,” Trump told the crowd gathered at the energy conference, before repeating a line from when he first pledged to leave the deal, saying “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had pledged under the Paris accord to cut greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025 to help slow global warming. However, the state department under Trump has not turned over any documents showing progress toward that goal, as Even though many Republicans have changed their rhetoric on the realities of climate change, they still back Trump in calling for the withdrawal of the country from the Paris Agreement, arguing we should not have to make efforts to curb emissions without more efforts from other countries first. Protesters rally against President Donald Trump's decision to take the United States out of the Paris Climate accord, in front of the White House in Washington, DC ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP The thing is, as many climate experts point out, is that belonging to the Paris Accord gives the U.S. the right to be part of the climate crisis conversation. And with a growing number of Americans agreeing that the climate crisis is a big concern - leaving the accord damages the ability of the U.S. to lead in the lucrative transition to cleaner energy, notes "This is really a betrayal of the next generation," said Malik Russell, a spokesman for The Climate Mobilization, a youth-led environmental advocacy group, who added that the decision was insanity. "President Trump's anti-science stance that climate change is not a serious threat demanding meaningful action puts the profits of fossil fuel polluters above the health and well-being of current and future generations," said Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists and a leading expert on the United Nation's international climate negotiations process, If Trump succeeds in withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord - it will leave the U.S. and Syria as the world's only two countries, not in the Paris agreement — the world's biggest economy and a war-torn nation. It's not the best partnership. "It also impedes the ability of American companies and workers to compete with other countries like China and Germany in the rapidly expanding market for climate-friendly technologies."If Trump succeeds in withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord - it will leave the U.S. and Syria as the world's only two countries, not in the Paris agreement — the world's biggest economy and a war-torn nation. It's not the best partnership.