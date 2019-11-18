By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump has pulled back from his proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes after being advised that such a ban may not be helpful with his base and that he should reconsider. Trump decided to cancel a roll out of the ban at a news conference that was scheduled for the following day that would have included Alex M. Azar II, the health and human services secretary, Trump canceled the news conference and proposed another date. When asked about the New York Time's story, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told reporters in a statement, "President Trump and this Administration are committed to responsibly protecting the health of children. At this time, we are in an ongoing rulemaking process, and I will not speculate on the final outcome." And nowhere is this chaotic policy-making more evident than when the president puts his political aspirations before the health of the public - even with vaping products causing over 2,000 lung illnesses and more than 40 deaths. Trump is putting the advice of health officials across the country, including the CDC on the back burner to prevent the backlash that could hurt him in battleground states. Trump was persuaded by several aides - including his campaign manager Brad Parscale - to back off his proposal to ban the flavored vape products during a November 4 flight to a political rally in Kentucky, according to CNN's Jim Acosta , who spoke with a Trump campaign advisor. The New York Times is reporting that even a watered-down version of the flavored e-cigarette ban - which was widely expected - has been discarded.Trump decided to cancel a roll out of the ban at a news conference that was scheduled for the following day that would have included Alex M. Azar II, the health and human services secretary, Trump canceled the news conference and proposed another date.When asked about the New York Time's story, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told reporters in a statement, "President Trump and this Administration are committed to responsibly protecting the health of children. At this time, we are in an ongoing rulemaking process, and I will not speculate on the final outcome." The Washington Post has a critical take on the story and the wishy-washy way the president is leading the country. "It was the latest example of the chaotic way policy is made—and sometimes unmade—in a White House where the ultimate decider often switches gears after making a controversial vow, whether on combating gun violence, pulling troops from Syria or promising to deliver an Obamacare replacement plan."And nowhere is this chaotic policy-making more evident than when the president puts his political aspirations before the health of the public - even with vaping products causing over 2,000 lung illnesses and more than 40 deaths. Trump is putting the advice of health officials across the country, including the CDC on the back burner to prevent the backlash that could hurt him in battleground states. More about ecigarettes, Trump, flavored vapes, industry lobbyists, political base ecigarettes Trump flavored vapes industry lobbyists political base