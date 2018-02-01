Trump asking for 72 percent cut to clean energy research

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics President Trump’s administration is reportedly seeking a 72 percent cut to the budget of Department of Energy programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as asking for staff reductions. According to the draft budget documents for the fiscal year 2019, Trump will be asking for $575.5 million in spending for the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The office’s current spending level is set at $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year that ends on October 1, 2018. And there is a whole list of specific cuts involved, including staffing cuts which would reduce the number of workers from 680 in the 2017 budget to 450 in 2019. It should be noted that many, if not most of the cuts will probably be restored by Congress. This is what happened last year. Trump asked for $636.1 million in spending for the office, which Congress later rejected in support of higher numbers. But Trump's budget, due out this month, sheds some light on his intent and policy priorities. "It shows that we've made no inroads in terms of convincing the administration of our value, and if anything, our value based on these numbers has dropped," one EERE employee told the Post, reports Pouring money into new coal-fired power plants, a sector US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to revitalise, no long makes economic sense according to experts GEORGE FREY, Getty/AFP/File The news of the budget cuts being sought for the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy also comes not long after Trump's decision to impose Along with staff cuts, the draft budget documents also want the following: Reduce research in fuel-efficient vehicles by 82 percent. Cut research into bioenergy technologies by 82 percent. Shrink research into solar energy technology by 78 percent. The draft budget also is asking for the elimination of the weatherization program. This program has trained thousands of workers and helped reduce utility bills for thousands of homeowners. The draft budget would also scrap state energy grants. The The Energy Department had asked the administration to apply more modest budget cuts, but according to a source familiar with the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Office of Management and Budget had insisted on the deeper cuts. The Weatherization and Intergovernmental Programs Office (WIP) is part of DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's "all of the above" national energy strategy to create greater energy affordability, security, and resiliency.The Energy Department had asked the administration to apply more modest budget cuts, but according to a source familiar with the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Office of Management and Budget had insisted on the deeper cuts.Energy Department spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes said in an email that "anyone who questions this Administration's commitment to an all-of-the-above energy approach simply look at our record."She said that "though it may not fit into the narrative of the environmental lobby and their pundits, the truth is that Secretary Perry believes that there is a role for all fuels—including renewables--in our energy mix."