article imageTrump adds further restrictions on American travel to Cuba

Listen
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
The Trump administration has placed new restrictions on the import of Cuban cigars and liquor and has banned Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government. Trump announced the new measures on Wednesday.
Trump's announcement
Trump said at the White House:“Today, as part of our continuing fight against communist oppression, I am announcing that the Treasury Department will prohibit US travelers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government, We’re also further restricting the importation of alcohol and Cuban tobacco.” Obama policies had allowed Americans to bring back to the US as much Cuban liquor and cigars as they could carry for their personal use.
Trump's announcement was made during an event to honor veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion the failed attempt orchestrated by the CIA to overthrow then ruler Fidel Castro in 1961. The new restrictions are likely being implemented in the hopes they will help Trump win the Cuban-American vote in the state of Florida. Trump aides think that Trump's tough stance on Cuba goes down well with the large Cuban-American community in Florida. They are an important voting bloc in Florida where Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden are in a tight race before the November election.
US also launching actions against Venezuela and Nicaragua
The former US National Security Advisor John Bolton had nicknamed the Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua the "Troika of Tyranny". Even with Bolton long gone the present Trump administration continues campaigns against the three countries with left wing governments, including attempts to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The US recognizes Juan Guaido as the interim president as do many other countries. Trump administration officials often blame Cuba as in part responsible for the US coup attempt against Maduro being a failure.
