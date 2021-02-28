By By Karen Graham 53 mins ago in Travel Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview to be broadcast on Sunday that it is too early to make a decision on reopening his country's border with the U.S. When asked by NBC's Chuck Todd how soon border restrictions could be listed, Trudeau responded, “I think there's an awful lot of different metrics we need to look at," reports EARLIER: Canadian PM Trudeau says decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline "was a disappointment."@JustinTrudeau: "One of the things that Americans haven't perhaps noticed is over the past 4 years, 5 years, indeed, Canada has taken huge strides on fighting climate change." pic.twitter.com/AOHbiU5y6H — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 28, 2021 “Obviously, case counts, presence of variants, hospitalizations — all these things factor into the expert analysis. Our public health experts telling us what the right measures are and how concerned we have to be about variants,” he added. “Obviously, as vaccinations increase, we’re all hoping for good news and to get through this ... but for now, we all need to keep safe, and that means keeping them in place.” Trudeau added that he expects every Canadian to be vaccinated by the end of this summer, despite the delays in distribution, adding, "We all want this pandemic to be over yesterday and to vaccinate everyone as quickly as possible." On February 19, the U.S. extended its restrictions on non-essential travel at the U.s. border with Canada and Mexico until March 21, 2021, according to All this was in response to an executive order signed by Biden last month, instructing U.S. officials to “immediately commence diplomatic outreach to the governments of Canada and Mexico regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry.” Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the extension of restrictions through March 21. “We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19,” Blair wrote on Twitter. Our government will never hesitate to take the strong action needed to keep Canadians safe from emerging variants of #COVID19. Restrictions on non-US international travel into Canada have been extended until April 21st, 2021. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) February 19, 2021 Additionally, on January 26, the U.S. government began requiring nearly all international air travelers to get negative COVID-19 test results within three days of travel but has no similar requirements for land border crossings. Just a couple of weeks later, on February 15, new rules went into effect for travelers crossing from the U.S. into Canada at all 117 land border crossing points. Non-essential travelers now have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the last 72 hours.Lawmakers from a number of states have sent letters to the president, asking that he work with Canada to develop a plan to ease border restrictions now and reopen the border as soon as possible, according to the Buffalo News.