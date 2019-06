By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The federal Liberal government is giving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second lease on life. The long-awaited approval of the controversial project comes more than two years after the cabinet last approved the project. Besides committing to get the pipeline expansion completed, Trudeau also committed to directing "every single dollar the federal government earns from the pipeline" - estimated to be about $500 million a year in federal corporate tax revenue alone - to investments in unspecified clean energy projects, according to And additionally, if and when the pipeline is sold, the federal government says the proceeds from the sale will be used to help in transitioning the country away from fossil fuels. "We need to create wealth today so we can invest in the future. We need resources to invest in Canadians so they can take advantage of the opportunities generated by a rapidly changing economy, here at home and around the world," Trudeau said. LIVE NOW: Prime Minister Trudeau makes announcement on Trans Mountain pipeline: https://t.co/9nhsitni0U #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/yl7Q9MvV3O — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 18, 2019 A senior government official told CBC News that there are still some permits and regulatory hurdles to take care of first, including talking with Indigenous groups who are interested in buying the project. However, the government still expects to start work on the project before the end of this year. "There are six months left in 2019 and I think it's fair to say shovels will be in the ground in 2019," the official said. "Plans are being drafted up, regulators are ready to move forward." It is hard to believe that it has been two years since the pipeline extension was first approved by the Liberal government. Through all the ups and downs, it finally came to the Federal Court of Appeal nullifying the approval last summer, citing inadequate Indigenous consultations and an incomplete environmental review process. #BreakingNews - Prime Minister Trudeau has just approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. After declaring a #ClimateEmergency!



More about trans mountain, Trudeau Cabinet, BC Premier John Horgan, alberta oilpatch, Canadian Politics trans mountain Trudeau Cabinet BC Premier John Horg... alberta oilpatch Canadian Politics