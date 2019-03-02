By By Karen Graham 48 mins ago in Environment Officials Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river. "It was very fresh, the sawdust wasn't even wet yet," Mckone said. "Normally when people remove trees, they take the trees out, but these were dumped right in the river." The Potomac Riverkeeper Network, an environmental group, was notified. The environmental group dispatched a jetboat to the Trump property with employees, Dean Naujoks and Phillip Musegaas. They saw first-hand about a dozen stumps with diameters of 14 to 24 inches, indicating mature and healthy trees, and trunks discarded along the shoreline, according to Trump's Virginia golf course cut down a bunch of healthy big trees on the Potomac flood plain and dumped them in the river, making a hazard in an area where a lot of people go kayaking and boating. @psullivan1 https://t.co/guBkVPNSbh — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) March 1, 2019 The clear-cut along the shoreline was just off the fairways of the golf course, in what had been a small copse, Naujoks said. He and Musegaas reported the situation to local and state officials. “Our concerns are this clear-cutting causes environmental damage to the river, and this created a potential safety hazard for kids that are taught to paddle and whitewater right at the riverfront and near this facility, near the golf course,” said Phillip Musegaas, vice president of programs and litigation for the organization. Loudoun County sent inspectors to the scene and In the statement, the county also said they would look into whether a violation of the ordinance against cutting trees had been violated - and if so, what kind of action would be taken. Musegaas pointed out the cut trees could pose a safety hazard for paddlers, while rain and high water could flush exposed sediment into the river. Bad for the river, and bad for people who use it." An environmental group says the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, is putting boaters at risk with the trees it cut down and dumped in the Potomac River. https://t.co/Qf5Xt7nkv9 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 2, 2019 This is not the first time the Trump organization has shown its total disregard for environmental issues. In 2010, the golf club removed over 400 trees from the property when they renovated the golf course. At the time, the golf club said it was part of their effort "to clean up the riverbank, which was polluted with trash and debris." Nine months later, Mr. Trump said the tree removal was done to create a better view. "It was done so that people utilizing the services of the club - of which there are 1,000 members, it's a very successful club - could have unobstructed views of the river, and because it was an environmental enhancement," Trump said at the time. At that time, the county could have enacted the The downed trees were spotted by Steven Mckone, the director of the Calleva River School that teaches kayaking. McKone was kayaking the river and turned into the George Washington Canal. the canal is a bypass often used by boaters to avoid a dam that blocks the river. Tree trunks, limbs, and branches clogged the smaller passage."It was very fresh, the sawdust wasn't even wet yet," Mckone said. "Normally when people remove trees, they take the trees out, but these were dumped right in the river." The Potomac Riverkeeper Network, an environmental group, was notified.The environmental group dispatched a jetboat to the Trump property with employees, Dean Naujoks and Phillip Musegaas. They saw first-hand about a dozen stumps with diameters of 14 to 24 inches, indicating mature and healthy trees, and trunks discarded along the shoreline, according to The Hill. The clear-cut along the shoreline was just off the fairways of the golf course, in what had been a small copse, Naujoks said. He and Musegaas reported the situation to local and state officials.“Our concerns are this clear-cutting causes environmental damage to the river, and this created a potential safety hazard for kids that are taught to paddle and whitewater right at the riverfront and near this facility, near the golf course,” said Phillip Musegaas, vice president of programs and litigation for the organization.Loudoun County sent inspectors to the scene and in a statement, the county said: "County staff has visited the site to evaluate the situation. Based on the initial observation, there appears to be an issue with a number of trees removed from the flood plain, which would require a permit prior to any operation, based on the floodplain requirements...of the Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance."In the statement, the county also said they would look into whether a violation of the ordinance against cutting trees had been violated - and if so, what kind of action would be taken.Musegaas pointed out the cut trees could pose a safety hazard for paddlers, while rain and high water could flush exposed sediment into the river. Bad for the river, and bad for people who use it."This is not the first time the Trump organization has shown its total disregard for environmental issues. In 2010, the golf club removed over 400 trees from the property when they renovated the golf course. At the time, the golf club said it was part of their effort "to clean up the riverbank, which was polluted with trash and debris."Nine months later, Mr. Trump said the tree removal was done to create a better view. "It was done so that people utilizing the services of the club - of which there are 1,000 members, it's a very successful club - could have unobstructed views of the river, and because it was an environmental enhancement," Trump said at the time.At that time, the county could have enacted the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, which would have protected a 75-foot buffer along its riverfront, as Fairfax County and other jurisdictions do. The Bay Act Program - started in 1989 - is the only program in Virginia state government that comprehensively addresses the effects of land use planning and development on water quality. More about trump golf club, sterling Virginia, potamac river, view of river, violation of law trump golf club sterling Virginia potamac river view of river violation of law Environment