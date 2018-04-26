Op-Ed: Top officials pushing for a NAFTA agreement soon

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - Regular negotiations for NAFTA stopped some time ago to be replaced by negotiations between ministers from the US, Mexico and Canada. A handful of high placed politicians are working out a deal behind closed doors. Frantic negotiations taking place in Washington Significantly there is no hint now of spreading the negotiations among the three countries. The recent talks have all been in the United States capital Washington D.C. Goal of faster negotiations not entirely clear The US has spoken about getting a deal "in principle" and then having the technical details worked out later However, Mexico claims it wants a comprehensive agreement. Deal could come soon. Moises Kalach, the trade head for the Mexican business chamber CCE said in an interview there was a 70 percent chance of a deal being made soon, within the next ten days under optimistic conditions. If there is no deal in coming days, Kalach said it made sense to put negotiations on hold until after the Mexican election in July and the US elections in November. However, this would complicate matters because the likely winner of the Mexican election is a leftist who is opposed to NATO as it is now. He will likely be a tougher negotiator. However, Kalach points out that negotiating teams have agreed on nine or ten more topic areas that are ready for ministers' review and approval. Work is reportedly finished on telecommunications issues. Of course there is no hint of what the new regulations are. Yet wide differences remain including the rules of origin for vehicles and their components. The rules governing vehicle origins and parts Early on, the US promoted increased US content for cars and parts, policies designed at boosting US manufacturing but would cause problems for existing supply chains. Neither Canada nor Mexico would accept the US proposals and they have been since modified. Friedlander claims that negotiators have been having constructive talks on the subject, and that the talks were moving ahead due to some creative thinking put forward last month by the US. Friedlander said that although there were other issues to be resolved "we think a win-win-win agreement is possible". As far as Americans, Canadians, and Mexicans are concerned it will be a lose-lose-lose agreement but it will be a win situation for global corporations as their power over governments increase as the deal will create a more favorable framework of operation for those corporations within the three countries. US is pushing for agreement by early in May The Trump administration is pushing for a deal by early May. Guajardo said that he thought that there was an 80 percent possibiliity that there would be an agreement by the first week of May before the Mexican elections on July 1. Polls show leftist candidate Andre Obrador is likely to win posing a new set of problems for negotiations. The present negotiations have covered the most ground since the last official round of negotiations that was back in early March. As well as the automotive issue, agriculture, and dispute settlement mechanisms have also been discussed according to a preliminary agenda seen by Bloomberg. Guajardo called what is happening as a permanent round of negotiations. Freeland said that the negotiators were working hard late into the night on some of the issues and would be back at it the next day. There should be updates about the negotiations soon but dont expect to learn much if anything about the details of what is happening. Key issues need to be settled Some key issues are not even being discussed such as the proportionality issue, as discussed in a The Canadian priorities often consist of vague generalities whereas the US list was 14 pages and full of specifics. "Remove Chapter 11. Put workers and their rights at the heart of a new agreement. Promote and protect public services. Include strong provisions to protect the environment and natural resources. Maintain the right to regulate in the public interest. Remove the energy chapter and cancel the proportional energy sharing provision. Remove all references to water. Maintain and expand the exemption for culture. Protect Canada’s supply management system. Protect and enhance Indigenous rights." This is a dream list while we await what may be a nightmare result. 