By By Karen Graham 53 mins ago in Politics Impeachment is not the only topic on Capitol Hill. The Republican-led Senate managed to pass a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would allow the government to operate until December 20, 2019. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday with support from just 12 Republicans. And as of Wednesday night, Senate Republican leaders were busy working to relieve any objections to the bill from lawmakers on their side of the aisle, and apparently they managed to convince naysayers. Today was actually the end of a "continuing resolution" spending bill that was agreed upon in October, when the two parties were unable to agree on a budget that satisfied all sides, including the president, who wanted his defense spending and wall money. Senate Democrats have been against appropriations being siphoned off for the border wall and are also angry after Republicans forced 302(b) allocations through a committee that they argued provided additional funds for the Department of Homeland Security bill. The Republicans are also accused of adding the Defense spending bill to the domestic spending package. Besides the defense bill, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services and military construction bills are all currently stuck in limbo. "If Republicans are willing to engage with us on the 302(b)s, we get negotiations back on track for funding the government," he said. According to CBS News, this is the 12th time Trump's border wall has been responsible for Congress failing to reach an agreement on a spending bill. "Nothing is easy," Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the GOP Whip said on Wednesday told reporters, before adding that he was hopeful concerns about the bill would resolve as the deadline approaches Thursday and the threat of a shutdown becomes more real. The CNN news channel is reporting that the Democrats say they now have enough evidence to go forward with an impeachment trial against Trump. This news will obviously have some impact on whether or not a month will be long enough for the Congress to come up with a bipartisan spending bill to keep the government running. Let's hope the president signs this stop-gap spending bill. Without the passage of the "continuing resolution," the government would have shut down at Midnight tonight, but the spending bill passed 74-20 and was forwarded to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.